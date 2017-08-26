Reports: Liverpool set to make a shocking £92 million bid for Real Madrid star

There will be no stopping Liverpool if they sign this player.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 26 Aug 2017, 11:19 IST

Jurgen Klopp wants to pull off quite a coup

What's the story?

Liverpool are preparing to face a tedious season this year, and have secured reinforcements in the form of Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson.

However, as Philippe Coutinho's imminent departure looms over the club, Jurgen Klopp is understood to be desperate to add an attacking player to the Liverpool ranks before the 31st August deadline day.

Reports from the Daily Star suggest that Liverpool have identified Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as their main target and have even submitted an offer for the striker, who is valued at a steep £92 million.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool began this season with a 3-3 draw against Watford and followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Gaffer Jurgen Klopp is understood to be happy with the team, but is keen on procuring a last-minute attacking player to further bolster the side, and is apparently inclined towards signing Benzema.

The Frenchman still has 2 years left on his contract with Real Madrid, but could shun an extension in favour of a move to Liverpool, claim sources.

The heart of the matter

The Merseyside club have been embroiled in a transfer saga over Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, with Barcelona expressing immense interest in signing the 25-year old to replace Neymar at Camp Nou.

Despite holding onto the midfielder for dear life so far, Jurgen Klopp could eventually be rendered helpless, if Barcelona make an appropriate enough offer. With Coutinho also keen on a move to the La Liga giants, it seems like its only a matter of time before Klopp's most prised possession becomes a Blaugrana, prompting Liverpool to consider alternatives.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has been a crucial part of the Real Madrid squad, netting 19 goals in 48 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions last season, as they went on to lift the La Liga trophy as well as the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Reports all summer have indicated that Benzema was close to putting pen to paper on a new contract at the Bernabeu. However, in a sudden turn of events, the Frenchman is allegedly open to a move away from Madrid, having attracted attention from several top European clubs.

Despite having received offers from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for the 29-year old striker, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, is believed to be interested in selling his star player to Liverpool, and Liverpool alone, for an expected fee of £92 million.

Real Madrid have been in hot pursuit of Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, Madrid are ostensibly open to the sale of Benzema, which they believe will hand them the funds required to beat PSG to Mbappe.

Video

Author's take

Benzema is one of Real Madrid's most prised possessions, with Florentino Perez understood to be extremely fond of the striker and It certainly will be shocking if they choose to sell him.

Liverpool already appear to be a menacing force this season and Benzema's potential arrival will undoubtedly be a shot in the arm, and could even make Liverpool favourites to win the English Premier League this season.