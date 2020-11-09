Reports: Liverpool could sign Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid as potential Salah replacement

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a move for Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been a revelation since joining the Anfield side from Roma in 2017. Salah has become one of the best players in the world while also helping Liverpool scale previously unattainable heights.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and several top clubs on the continent including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with Salah at different points in the last three years.

In light of this, Liverpool are said to be considering long-term alternatives and Rodrygo is one of the names on their list of potential replacements.

The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Santos in 2019, completing a €45m transfer. He scored his first league goal on his debut and also became the second youngest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League last season.

Chances have, however, been few and far between and while Rodrygo's talent and ability is not in doubt, the abundance of options available to manager Zinedine Zidane in attack limits his contribution.

💬 This is what Zidane had to say following our match against Valencia.#RMLiga pic.twitter.com/uo6aFhtvMP — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 8, 2020

This season, the Brazil international has made eight appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid. Most recently, Rodrygo scored the winning goal for Los Merengues in their crunch Champions League fixture against Inter Milan.

His direct and energetic style of play has made Jurgen Klopp an admirer and it is believed that the Liverpool manager could sanction a purchase for the teenager.

Could a direct swap between Real Madrid and Liverpool materialize for Salah and Rodrygo?

Given the importance of Salah to the Liverpool cause, it is highly unlikely that the Reds would sanction his sale to Real Madrid, while the fact that the 28-year-old is well settled at Merseyside further diminishes any chances of him leaving.

"We are always hungry for more."@andrewrobertso5 on our season so far as he encouraged his teammates to 'attack' the upcoming period 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2020

However, the unpredictable nature of football means that anything is possible and Real Madrid represents the dream destination for most professional footballers.

Los Blancos might be more open to letting Rodrygo depart the Bernabeu, considering all the alternatives available. The fact that they would be getting a proven world-class performer further adds to the appeal of a potential move.

For now, however, Salah's focus would be on helping Liverpool in their quest to retain the Premier League title. While Rodrygo would be hoping to play his way into being a regular for Real Madrid as the season unfolds.