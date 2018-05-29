Premier League transfer news: Liverpool to make world record bid for goalkeeper and more – May 29, 2018

Waging a transfer war

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. A new day brings about new rumours and a confirmed transfer as well. Liverpool have surprised us all by grabbing Fabinho without any whispers whatsoever.

Today, like every other day, we have the usual suspects Liverpool and Manchester United along with Chelsea and Arsenal. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Liverpool sign Fabinho

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Fabinho

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Fabinho from Monaco in a deal worth up to €50 million (€45 million upfront + €5 incentives), according to Sky Sports. After signing for the Reds, Fabinho was elated at being a part of a “giant” club like Liverpool and stated that he hopes to win trophies with the Reds.

"I am really excited about this move," Fabinho told Liverpool's official website. "This is something that I always wanted - this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

"A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn't have to think that much about coming over. I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I'm able to win titles with this club.

"I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club's history."

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp praised his newest addition and believes that his versatility to play in midfield and right-back is something he finds “cool”.

"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play 'six', 'eight' and 'two'. This is cool." The German further showered his newest addition with good words, revealing his belief that Fabinho is not only a great player but also a wonderful human being.

"We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think," added Klopp. "His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

"He has a lovely family also - adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have - in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team - means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player."