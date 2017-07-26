Reports: Liverpool to sign Real Madrid star

The player has been long linked with a move to the Premier League

by Harsh Biyani News 26 Jul 2017, 15:45 IST

Klopp is looking to bolster his attacking options before the start of next season

What's the story?

Liverpool are interested in signing Karim Benzema as Real Madrid edge closer to sign Mbappe from Monaco. According to Standard Media, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the French international.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing the Madrid forward. Arsenal have also had their eye on the player since the start of the summer.

They attempted to sign the player last year, but the signing of Lacazette, for a club record fee, would likely see them out of the race.

There are reports in Spain which suggest that Real Madrid are willing to sell Benzema in order to land Mbappe for a world record fee.

The heart of the matter

The Spanish giants have already recouped close to £100m by selling Danilo to Manchester City and Morata to Chelsea.

They are now hoping to sell Benzema in order to secure more funds to sign Mbappe. It is also believed that Perez considers Benzema the weakest part of the frontline.

Apparently, Madrid are not the only club after Mbappe. If reports are to be believed, Pep Guardiola has matched Madrid's offer for the 19-year-old.

Real therefore need to make a better bid than City. To do that, they need more funds - and are looking to cash in on Benzema.

According to reports, Real are planning to use the 29-year old in a cash plus player deal to land the Monaco star. But if the deal fails, they are looking to sell him with Liverpool and Arsenal the most likely destination.

What's next?

If Real succeed in landing Mbappe, Liverpool feel that they can lure the Frenchman to Anfield.

There is no doubt that Liverpool would have to spend big, but with Benzema arriving, it would boost their front line. Also, with Champions League next season, Klopp is looking to make more additions before the season starts.

Klopp did bring in Solanke from Chelsea this summer, but he is still on the hunt for a new striker.

Author's take

If Klopp does manager to bring Benzema, he would be contesting with Origi, Sturridge and Firmino for a place in the starting 11.

However, a player of his caliber should not have any problem in being the first choice. He made 48 appearances last season, scoring 19 times and played a key role at the Bernabeu last year.

Benzema, who has two years of contract left, would give a significant boost to Klopp's attacking options.