Reports: Liverpool tried signing Manchester United defender this summer

From Manchester United to Liverpool? That would have been a headline deal.

Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool tried to sign defender Luke Shaw from arch rivals Manchester United earlier in the summer according to a report from the Daily Star. The Merseyside giants have subsequently gone on to sign Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson as they were desperate for a left-back who could take over from James Milner.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Shaw

Liverpool were in dire need to sign a left-back after Jurgen Klopp had to play midfielder James Milner as the first choice left-back for most of last season. The German elected the play the former England international ahead of Alberto Moreno, who despite being a natural left-back is prone to the odd mistake.

However, the move for a Manchester United player represents quite the surprise, given the last player to move in-between the two clubs was Phil Chisnall when he left Old Trafford for Anfield back in 1964.

The heart of the matter

Luke Shaw travelled with the Manchester United squad to America but is still recovering from an injury he picked up last season. According to Jose Mourinho, the left-back will be back playing by the end of September.

His position at Manchester United, however, is curiously balanced. Especially given the manager repeatedly called him out for his attitude last season, which was ultimately the reason he made just 9 starts in the Premier League.

The England international, who is in the last year of his contract at Old Trafford, faces a make or break season, but if reports are to be believed, the Portuguese manager has been impressed by Shaw's attitude during the off-season and is willing to give the youngster a chance to prove himself.

It is important to remember that the 22-year-old was touted to be England and Manchester United's first choice left-back for a decade when he made the switch from Southampton, but injury problems and reported poor attitude have hindered his progress.

What's next?

Luke Shaw will undoubtedly get his chance this season, especially with Manchester United not investing in a left-back. Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, who look set to start the season at the position, are not natural left-backs.

So the stage is set for the former Southampton man to come and earn his place.

Author's take

Given the history and rivalry between the two clubs, it is a surprise that Liverpool approached a Manchester United player. But, we can all move on now since Liverpool have Andrew Robertson.