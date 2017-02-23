Reports: Luis Enrique to ditch the 4-3-3 formation in a bid to re-invent Barcelona

The manager has decided to take drastic action after their 4-0 thumping at Parc De Princes

by Rohit Viswanathan News 23 Feb 2017, 15:25 IST

Enrique contemplating major changes

What’s the story?

Luis Enrique has decided to scrap Barcelona’s 4-3-3 formation in favour of a complete overhaul of their current tactical system. The 4-3-3 he used against Paris Saint-Germain last week was torn to shreds and despite a minor tweak in the system in the second half nothing on the pitch really changed.

Luis Enrique lost his cool when a reporter asked why he did not change his tactics in the second half to which he replied, “Obviously you weren’t watching very closely because we changed from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1 in the second half.”

Barcelona did manage to bounce back to some extent from that defeat last weekend with a 2-1 win over Leganes. But more drastic change is needed for the Catalans and Enrique is ready to take extreme measures.

In case you didn’t know...

Under Guardiola, Barcelona had a secret weapon they used when playing big teams. He used to switch from thr 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 and spring a surprise which also helped tactical flexibility and Barca’s ability to win big games.

He learned that from his mentor Johan Cruyff but Enrique never had the opportunity to play under the great dutchman. But it was the Barcelona legend who insisted they get Luis Enrique in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona’s coach ahs come under severe criticism for not being as tactically astute as some of the other managers in his league. Indeed, the club have suffered several uncharacteristic losses and they do seem to lack some sort solid playing style.

Several fans have called for his head and so in a last ditch attempt to revive their chances in both the league and the UEFA Champions League. The 4-2-3-1 might be the most likely change we will see in the new Barcelona team.

Goal who have done the report on this particular development have said the manager is planning to use Luis Suarez as the lone striker up front with Neymar, Iniesta and Lionel Messi supporting from behind the No. 9.

Messi will have a free role in that three-man attacking midfield with Iniesta and Neymar taking up their preferred position.s A two man midfield will be the order of the day which will also give more attacking freedom for the full-backs.

What’s next?

Luis Enrique’s new formation will face a big test from its inception given their next opponents are Atletico Madrid. Even though they aren;t in the best of form they can trouble and take apart any team on their day.

In a big match scenario like this one, Barcelona will definitely not have all their way when they visit the Vincente Calderon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite the change of formation, it still leaves one major problem for Barcelona and that is their defense. Enrique will have to try and sort that issue out as well.