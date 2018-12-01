Real Madrid transfer news: Manchester United want Real Madrid superstar and are willing to swap €90 million star for him and more – December 1, 2018

#4 Icardi and Brahim

Real Madrid have been linked with both Mauro Icardi and Brahim Diaz in the past few months. Starting off with the Argentine, Madrid’s problem in attack means that they need a goal-scorer.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside the erratic forms of both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, has rendered them somewhat obsolete in the attack. As a result, Icardi is among the names suggested.

The Argentine, however, has claimed that now is not the time to move out of Inter as he is yet to reach his goals of playing in the Champions League and winning something with the Nerazzurri.

"I don't think this is the right time, given the results, and I'm fine where I am," Icardi said.

"I've always made my goals clear: first, to return to the Champions League with Inter, and we've done that. Second, to win something with Inter. The [sporting] director [Piero Ausilio] has made a good team despite not being able to spend a lot."

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that the club want to keep Brahim Diaz at the Etihad and will do everything in order to make that happen.

However, also advised the Spaniard to leave should he not wish to stay at Manchester.

"The case of Brahim is very simple: we want him to stay, we want to extend his contract for four or five years and we’ll do absolutely everything to keep him here. But as I said before it’s in his hands,” he said.

"My advice is: If he doesn’t want to stay, he has to leave."

Madrid is touted to be his next destination.

