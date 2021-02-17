Reports: Manchester United add €60m centre-back duo to growing wishlist ahead of summer window

Manchester United have added both S.C. Braga's David Carmo and AFC Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic to their growing list of central defensive targets ahead of the summer window, as per multiple reports.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in dire need of reinforcements in this area of the pitch as they've conceded a whopping 30 goals in just 24 league games this year — a figure only better than champions Liverpool (30) in the top half of the table. Their poor defensive structure has cost them dear on several occasions already this year.

This brings Carmo and Milenkovic into the picture, as both players have had commendable campaigns with their respective clubs. The Portuguese is a towering left-footed centre-back who is gifted on the ball, which are qualities that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could use.

David Carmo in Liga NOS this season:



92% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

43 successful long passes

17 aerial challenges won

15 clearances



Well-rounded young CB. 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/aryTgAG8Rk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 13, 2020

Carmo has a €40m release clause in his contract at Braga but AS say that the 21-year-old, who is also a subject of interest for Real Madrid, could be available for €25m in the summer.

The 21-year-old has reportedly impressed Blancos scouts, and they could pursue him should Sergio Ramos depart from the club. It is worth noting that he picked up a serious injury recently, which could see him miss the remainder of the campaign, however.

Nikola Milenković has now scored six goals in Serie A since the start of last season, more than any other centre-back in the league.



The Serb strikes again. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/u1uEfUXlZc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 25, 2020

Elsewhere, Nikola Milenkovic has been a name linked with Manchester United since Jose Mourinho's days at the club. The Serb is a tough-tackling and imposing figure on the ball, impressing with his no-nonsense displays for the Viola. The 23-year-old's current contract in Tuscany will expire in 2022, and if he does not choose to extend it, he could be put on the market by the club this summer.

Milenkovic is also on Manchester City's radar according to the same report, however, it is relatively unlikely that the Cityzens will purchase another centre-back given their recent transfer history, having purchased Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte for big money. Milenkovic is expected to cost in the region of €35m.

Advertisement

Carmo and Milenkovic only of a plethora of Manchester United targets

Raphael Varane is a well-documented target for Real Madrid

Manchester United have been linked with a host of names to bolster their defensive options, with the Portuguese and the Serb being only two of several other prospective purchases.

Sevilla FC star Jules Kounde is widely regarded as one of the club's top options to bolster their defence, albeit this is a player that they have to pay a premium for. Kounde is seen as the next big defensive stalwart in European football after a string of sublime performances for Julen Lopetegui's side, garnering interest from some of the best clubs on the planet.

The French 22-year-old has a €90m release clause in his contract, but the Red Devils will hope to get him for a fee closer to €70m.

92 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 made 92 touches against Barcelona, more than any other centre back in a LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou since at least 2005/06. Colossus. pic.twitter.com/Ysg6Bz6L7H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 4, 2020

Apart from Kounde, Manchester United have been linked with the likes of Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa, Ibrahima Konate of RB Leipzig, among others.

Advertisement

While they were also strongly linked with Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich won the race for his signature and announced officially that the Frenchman is set to join them at the end of the season.

Also read: Gary Neville names Manchester United trio that is not good enough to win Premier League title