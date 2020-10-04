Reports: Manchester United agree on a fee for right-winger Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United have agreed on a deal with Penarol to sign 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, according to Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils have agreed to pay his buy-out clause in the region of £10million.

Pellistri broke into the Panerol first team as a 17-year-old, making 20 appearances in all competitions last season. The highly-rated right-winger has been handed the Number 10 jersey for the 2020-21 season, contributing an assist and a goal in 5 appearances in the Copa Libertadores.

Word of advice for @ManUtd fans... be patient with Facundo Pellistri. He will probably not be an immediate impact, but he has the potential to contribute more and more with time. At 18, he’s already grizzled and brave, but might need to get rid or some habits. — Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) October 4, 2020

Manchester United have agreed on a deal in principle for Pellistri, although Panerol want to keep the youngster at the club till January.

The Red Devils have been in the market for a right-winger, with England international Jadon Sancho having been heavily linked with the club all summer.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with Manchester United all window

Facundo Pellistri attracted attention from a number of European giants including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Lyon. Diego Forlan, the former Manchester United striker, is the first-team coach at Panerol and was reportedly instrumental in the youngster's decision.

Info @telefoot_chaine



Manchester United talks with Peñarol for Facundo Pellistri. An agreement for a 5 years contrat has already been find.

A €10m bid (+€2M adds on) should be submitted.

Peñarol would like to keep player till january #MUFC

OL seems to be out of the race — Simone Rovera (@SimoneRovera) October 3, 2020

Pellistri will likely join his countryman Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford after the 33-year-old was offered a two-year contract. The Uruguayan has been a free agent since his release from PSG.

It is unclear whether the winger will feature for Manchester United's first team straight away or join their U23 setup. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given opportunities to talented youngsters during his reign, with the 19-year-old Mason Greenwood being a prime example.

If Pellistri does move to Old Trafford before the window closes, it will practically ensure that there will be no attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. A move for left-back Alex Telles also seems to have stalled, with the Red Devils refusing to meet Porto's valuation for the defender.

Manchester United have made a poor start to the Premier League campaign, losing to Crystal Palace in their opening fixture (at home). They picked up their first three points of the campaign against Brighton with a last-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes.