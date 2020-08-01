According to the Independent, Manchester United have moved a step closer to securing the signing of Jadon Sancho. The two clubs have reportedly agreed an initial fee worth £60m after Borrusia Dortmund showed a willingness to accept a smaller fee upfront.

However, the entire operation is set to cost Manchester United in excess of £100m, with the remaining chunk of the transfer fee set to be paid in the form of add ons and other clauses throughout his contract.

Manchester United increasingly confident deal to sign Jadon Sancho can be done as talks continue with Borussia Dortmund — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 29, 2020

Sancho is Manchester United's top target this summer and the Red Devils are frontrunners to secure his signature. While Dortmund initially refused to budge on their £109m valuation, they have reportedly changed their stance in recent days.

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner into the works of their transfer plans, due to which they could look to cash in on Sancho this summer.

Manchester United are desperate to land the England international and are expected to sign him in the coming months.

Solskjaer to oversee spending spree at Manchester United this summer

Jadon Sancho is a top target for Manchester United this summer

The Red Devils have been tipped to flex their financial muscle despite the financial impact of COVID-19 and could make a couple of top-class additions to their squad. Dortmund, on the other hand, reportedly want to sign a replacement before parting ways with Sancho.

The Bundesliga outfit have been liked with Lyon's Memphis Depay and Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica, as they look to replace the Englishman.

Advertisement

Sancho chipped in with a staggering 17 goals and assists apiece in the Bundesliga and was one of the standout players in Germany.

Manchester United have also been linked with a whole host of players this summer. The likes of Jack Grealish, Raul Jimenez and Gabriel Magalhaes have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add more quality to his squad.

Jack Grealish spearheaded Aston Villa to safety in the Premier League

The addition of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window paid dividends for the Red Devils, as the Portuguese midfielder spearheaded them to a third-place finish.

Manchester United will take part in the Europa League later this month and could cap off a stunning second half of the season by winning the competition for the second time in the last five years.

Also Read: Reports: Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wanted shock Chelsea move in January