Reports: Manchester United agree on world record fee for right-back to beat Barcelona

Manchester United are willing to pay 40 million for the 23-year-old.

Nelson Semedo

What’s the story?

Manchester United have 'almost agreed' to sign Nelson Semedo for a fee around the region of €40 million beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich to his signature according to SportWitness. That would make it a world record fee for a right-back beating the previous one of €35.5 million which Barcelona had paid Sevilla for Dani Alves back in 2008.

In case you didn’t know..

Manchester United have regularly sent scouts to Lisbon to keep an eye on the duo of Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof. Victor, who was Manchester United’s primary target in winter window has recently signed a new contract with Benfica.

Nelson Semedo, however, has impressed this season for the Portuguese club. He has picked up 6 assists and a goal in his 33 appearances for the club. He has been touted by many as a 23-year-old version of Dani Alves and rightly has attracted the eyeballs he has in the last couple of months.

The Heart of the matter

Manchester United have not had a right back to take on the mantle since the retirement of Gary Neville. Rafael did it to a certain extent but then petered off under Louis van Gaal. Antonio Valencia has been brilliant this season and is probably the best right back in the country (England) but at the age of 31, he is not a long-term solution.

Nelson Semedo will be perfect for Manchester United given their tradition of attacking right backs and will likely improve his game under Jose Mourinho.

Sportskeeda’s Take

€40 million might seem to be a steep price to pay for a right-back, but given his potential, he can be Manchester United’s first-choice right back for a decade. They have previously made a similar deal for the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney and much more recently Luke Shaw, and have had a good return on investment on it.

Given his Portuguese roots, Jose Mourinho would be a big influence on the youngster as well, and that ultimately might thwart Barcelona.