Reports: Manchester United agree personal terms with Brazilian star Alex Telles

Manchester United have agreed personal terms and agent fees for FC Porto star Alex Telles, as per Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The left-back has recently emerged as a priority target for Manchester United this summer as they hope to provide competition for their players in this area of the pitch, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. The 25-year-old has come under criticism for his lack of offensive output as he is yet to register a league goal or an assist since the start of the last campaign.

Romano adds that the Red Devils are still in talks with Porto in order to finalise a fee for Telles. As per multiple reports, the record Portuguese champions are expecting a fee of €20m for their 27-year-old Brazilian star.

Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms - tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a 'plan B'.



Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid.

Telles is into the last year of his contract with the Portuguese club, and they are said to be in favour of selling him now as opposed to losing him on a free come summer. He would be allowed to speak to potential suitors in January over a free transfer.

Porto were reportedly unable to fulfil the Brazilian and his agent, Pini Zahavi's €4m-a-year wage requests, and a move is said to be ideal for all parties involved.

⚽️ In four seasons at Porto, Alex Telles has had a direct hand in 56 league goals (19 goals, 37 assists)



👀 Alex Telles is a left-back...

Fabrizio Romano also reported that Manchester United have a plan B in place should they be unable to agree a fee with Porto. Although he has not clarified as to who exactly the player in question is, other reports have suggested that it is Argentine full-back Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax.

The left-back is reportedly available for a fee of £23m this summer and Manchester United also have a great relationship with Ajax's CEO, former Red Devils goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

Exclusive | Jorge Mendes is seeking to place Angers left-back Rayan Aït Nouri at Manchester United, but this attempt is likely to be unsuccessful.

Another possibility could be Rayan Ait-Nouri of Angers, who was reportedly offered to the club by Jorge Mendes earlier in the summer.

Manchester United still keen on Jadon Sancho

FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

While talks for Telles seem to be gathering momentum, Manchester United are still said to be keen on a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The English winger has been tipped as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first choice attacker this summer, but the club have failed to agree a deal with the Germans, who are adamant on their stance. Lucien Favre's side have set his price at €120m and will not budge.

Jadon Sancho to #mufc is still very much alive #mulive [sky]

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the chase for Sancho is 'very much alive'. With the window set to shut in just over a week, United are running out of time and could possibly make a move in the coming days.

