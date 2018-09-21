Reports: Manchester United and Arsenal to battle for highly-rated Bundesliga star

Who will win this battle?

What's the rumour?

After being intensely involved in, perhaps, the biggest transfer deal of the last January transfer window - that saw Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being swapped, Premier League giants, Arsenal and Manchester United, seem to be involved in yet another transfer rumour as latest reports about the transfer market would have it.

According to Sport Bild via (The Sun), both clubs are reportedly being linked with and could go 'toe-to-toe' for Hertha Berlin's rising star, Arne Maier. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has become a regular at Bundesliga side, Hertha Berlin, and has reportedly caught the attention of the English duo.

In case you didn't know...

Maier also made his debut for Germany's U-21 recently, appearing the side's matches against Ireland and Mexico.

A product of Hertha Berlin's academy, Maier signed a new contract at the Bundesliga side earlier this year - a contract that will see him stay until 2022.

The heart of the matter

The 6ft-tall midfielder has quickly risen to prominence and has started all three of Hertha BSC's Bundesliga games this season, playing a full quote of 270+ minutes. Maier has certainly helped the side so far, as they currently share the 4th spot on the Bundesliga table with Borussia Monchengladbach.

As per the aforementioned report, both, Arsenal and United, are believed to have closely watched the youngster and his growth. As a result, both teams are reportedly considering making their respective moves for the German starlet.

Video: A look at what's in store for whichever club decides to go after him

Rumour Probability/Rating: 6/10

The youngster has unquestionably made an impact and is beginning to garner a lot of attention from other clubs. The player, himself, would certainly relish and probably even dreams about playing in the Premier League.

With multiple sources claiming similar opinions, it might not be an unrealistic rumour as both sides could benefit greatly in the long-term from signing the promising youngster.

What's next?

Both sides will have to wait for the January transfer window if they seek to make any moves to sign Arne Maier.