Reports: Manchester United superstar to move to LaLiga on a free transfer

Will Mourinho lose one of his most experienced players?

What's the rumour?

With the sheer abundance of midfield talent that Manchester United have in their ranks, it was only a matter of time before someone was going to get left out too much for their own liking. Now, according to El Correo, Ander Herrera is likely to leave the club on a free with Athletic Bilbao interesting in securing his services.

The report suggests that Herrera, who has only played 68 minutes of the Premier League so far this season, is resigned to his stint at United coming to an end.

In case you didn't know...

Ander Herrera only started once for Manchester United this season. He was played out of position as a centre-back in Manchester United's 0-3 defeat at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur.

Herrera's errors at the back led to two goals and he hasn't featured since for the club in the Premier League. The 29-year-old will also see his current contract run out at the end of the season.

Herrera joined Manchester United in 2014 and has been a fan favourite ever since.

The heart of the matter

Ander Herrera has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United. Jose Mourinho has often chosen to pick Fred, Marouane Fellaini or Scott McTominay alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba whilst leaving the Spaniard on the bench.

Athletic Bilbao are closely monitoring his situation and are reportedly waiting with a lucrative wage packet that they hope will lure Ander Herrera back to the Basque country.

Herrera has won the FA Cup, League Cup, and the Europa League with Manchester United and was also the Manchester United Player of the Year for the 2016/17 season.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

While Ander Herrera's current situation at United is regrettable, he has often come out and sworn his allegiance to the club and is a fan favourite. Until more reports emerge on this front, this will remain hard to call.

What's next?

Herrera has regained his fitness and is now looking forward to playing in the game against Chelsea after the international break. Moreover, Jose Mourinho feels the need to have experienced players in his squad and Herrera has been quite vocal about his love for the club.

But if things don't improve, a move back to Athletic Bilbao will make sense for the Spaniard.