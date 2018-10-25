Reports: Manchester United superstar set to sign a new contract

This will put a smile on Jose's face

What's the rumour?

Anthony Martial's dull days at Old Trafford seem to be drawing to a close and the star is reportedly set to commit his future to Manchester United. That is as per The Daily Mail, and though the forward had earlier turned down the deals that were offered by the club's top brass, he is now poised to sign a £160,000 a week contract.

In case you didn't know...

Under Jose Mourinho, Anthony Martial was hardly a regular feature in the starting XI. The signing of Alexis Sanchez in January, earlier this year, led to Martial warming the bench on most game nights.

There were reports that suggested that Martial is not getting along with Mourinho and that he had handed in a transfer request during the summer.

The heart of the matter

The sun is shining brightly on Anthony Martial at the moment. After a few brilliant performances where he pulled United out of danger and helped keep Jose Mourinho in charge, the Frenchman has displaced Alexis Sanchez from the first team.

Martial, after scoring the second goal in a thrilling game against Chelsea pointed to the United crest as he celebrated and the fans have been raving about it.

Martial has also brushed aside suggestions that there is a rift between him and Jose Mourinho. Martial recently said,

"Things were not tense between us to begin with,"

Martial said after the game against Chelsea, as quoted by ESPN.

"We have a player-coach relationship and I hope that we will continue like that and bring Manchester United as much as possible."

Martial was hugged on the touchline by Jose Mourinho as he was being substituted in the last quarter of the game.

As a result, the Manchester United board is hoping that Martial will sign the new deal. They already have the option to extend the 22-year-old's contract by a year but they don't want to keep it for later as contract negotiations in the final year can often lead to various complications.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

While Daily Mail isn't very dependable when it comes to transfer related news, the circumstances suggest that this could very well happen.

Video

What's next?

Martial is a fan favourite at Old Trafford and if he can produce good performances consistently, he could go on to become one of the greats at Manchester United.