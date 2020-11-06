Reports: Manchester United approach Mauricio Pochettino to replace Solskjaer

Manchester United have reportedly approached former Southampton and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer has been at the helm at Old Trafford for nearly two years, and although he had a solid start to his managerial career at Manchester United, the performances and results have been poor of late.

Manchester United are currently in 15h place in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost three of their four home games this season, and most recently lost to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Mauricio Pochettino. It is understood that the club have lost faith in Solskjaer and are now looking for an immediate change if possible.

Manchester United's hierarchy have reportedly lost faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Manchester United hierarchy were in full support of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but United's dismal performances against Arsenal in the Premier League and Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League, seems to have changed their stance.

The club believe that Solskjaer has lost the dressing room and faith of some of the top players. United are however reluctant to part ways with their manager so early in the season but will decide to sack their manager if the team loses against Everton this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino has been away from football since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last November. The Argentine manager chose to take some time off, but is now ready to return to football and is rumored to be interested to take the Manchester United job if it becomes available.

Mauricio Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur for five years, during which he led them to top-three finishes in three of his first four seasons.In 2019, Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

Manchester United have lost three of their six games in the Premier League this season, and are yet to win at home this season. The Red Devils have not lost 4 of their first seven games since 1989-90. The international break will follow the game against Everton, which will give United's hierarchy time to reach a decision.