Reports: Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona defender

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
3.63K   //    04 Aug 2018, 03:47 IST

Colombia Training and Press Conference: 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Yerry Mina could be on his way to Old Trafford

Whats the rumour?

United have had a pretty lousy transfer season. Out of the three players signed by them, Fred is the only one who can make a severe impact. Manchester United have been looking for a defender since the beginning of the transfer window.

According to reports, Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has agreed on personal terms with United. United has plotted some bids to sign a defender but didn't succeed.

In case you didn't know...

United have had many bids rejected for Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld. United defender Phil Jones and Chris Smalling may miss the season due to injury. With their absence, United are keen to sign the defender who can boost the team's defence.

There were rumours of Everton signing the defender, but any move failed to materialize. Yerry Mina did not get much playing time at Barcelona which may be another main reason why he may move to United. He started only five times in the last season.

The heart of the matter

Mina is just 23 years old which will bring energy in the defence. He is 6ft 4in which increases goalscoring chances from set pieces. He was the central defender for Colombia at 2018 World Cup

He scored three goals in just three matches at the World Cup which is remarkable given his position on the field. His physique will prove to be the aerial threat to opponents. 

Video

Rumour Rating: 9/10

Mundo Deportivo is a newspaper based in Barcelona which is credible. Since the newspaper has a neck of providing accurate reports, the transfer is still possible.

Mina requires more amount of playing time and United need a defender too. This transfer seems like a win-win situation for both Mina and United

What's next?

United needs to sign at least one defender if they want to bring Premier League title to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen where this transfer report heads.

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
