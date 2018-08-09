Reports: Manchester United are set to sign Toby Alderweireld on the deadline day

Avik Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 391 // 09 Aug 2018, 16:12 IST

What's the story?

Manchester United have been quiet in the transfer window compared to their Premier League rivals. However, today is the deadline day and United are keen to sign a stellar defender on the deadline day to boost their squad.

The Red Devils have been linked with several top-notch defenders like Yerry Mina, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng. Meanwhile, the Express report states that Manchester United have signed the Belgian central defender Toby Alderweireld and he is set to arrive at Old Trafford on the final day of the transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld has been a top target for Manchester United throughout the summer and his arrival will provide a much-needed robustness in the United defence. United have signed three players this season, whereas Mourinho clearly stated that he wanted to sign five top-notch new players this summer.

Recently, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng turned down United's offer and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire's price tag is £75 million and the Red Devils are not likely to pay such a massive amount.

The heart of the matter

Alderweireld has made 82 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur and he can form a deadly combination with Eric Bailly at the United defence.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is considered as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he won Tottenham Hotspur's 'Player of the Year' award in the 2015-16 season. Mourinho's last three signings were in June and if United can land Alderweireld by Thursday, then the United defence will be unstoppable.

Mourinho's men already had a great track record as a defensive unit last season. In fact, United conceded just 28 Premier League goals last season and kept 19 clean sheets.

Rumour rating: 7/10

The rumour of Alderweireld's move to United is not new and he has been a primary target of Mourinho throughout the summer. Additionally, Manchester United have a history of signing players at the last minute of the transfer window.

Video:

What's next?

Manchester United will be a top contender for the Premier League title next season with the addition of Toby Alderweireld. Hence, his experience will be handy and he can steer the Manchester United backline