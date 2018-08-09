Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United are set to sign Toby Alderweireld on the deadline day 

Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
News
391   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:12 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What's the story?

Manchester United have been quiet in the transfer window compared to their Premier League rivals. However, today is the deadline day and United are keen to sign a stellar defender on the deadline day to boost their squad.

The Red Devils have been linked with several top-notch defenders like Yerry Mina, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng. Meanwhile, the Express report states that Manchester United have signed the Belgian central defender Toby Alderweireld and he is set to arrive at Old Trafford on the final day of the transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld has been a top target for Manchester United throughout the summer and his arrival will provide a much-needed robustness in the United defence. United have signed three players this season, whereas Mourinho clearly stated that he wanted to sign five top-notch new players this summer.

Recently, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng turned down United's offer and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire's price tag is £75 million and the Red Devils are not likely to pay such a massive amount.

The heart of the matter

Alderweireld has made 82 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur and he can form a deadly combination with Eric Bailly at the United defence.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is considered as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and he won Tottenham Hotspur's 'Player of the Year' award in the 2015-16 season. Mourinho's last three signings were in June and if United can land Alderweireld by Thursday, then the United defence will be unstoppable.

Mourinho's men already had a great track record as a defensive unit last season. In fact, United conceded just 28 Premier League goals last season and kept 19 clean sheets.

Rumour rating: 7/10

The rumour of Alderweireld's move to United is not new and he has been a primary target of Mourinho throughout the summer. Additionally, Manchester United have a history of signing players at the last minute of the transfer window.

Video:

What's next?

Manchester United will be a top contender for the Premier League title next season with the addition of Toby Alderweireld. Hence, his experience will be handy and he can steer the Manchester United backline  

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Alexis Sanchez Toby Alderweireld Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Avik Das
CONTRIBUTOR
A Sports enthusiast. I love Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is my passion. My articles will provide you fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
3 reasons why Manchester United MUST sign Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League superstar set to sign for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign top...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 transfers that could happen before...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United close in on their top target
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should sign Toby...
RELATED STORY
Toby Alderweireld - what he would bring to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Five major transfers that could still happen in the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League superstar to force move to...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 transfers that could happen on Deadline Day in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us