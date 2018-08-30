Reports: Manchester United ask club legends not to talk against Jose Mourinho

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.31K // 30 Aug 2018, 20:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What’s the rumour?

Manchester United have sent out emails to club legends asking them to not talk against Jose Mourinho. The Red Devils have warned the paid ambassadors that they need to be careful with what they say about the manager from now on.

The paid list includes the likes of Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Bryan Robson, Denis Irwin and Ji-sung Park. The emails were sent out after the club suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

In case you didn’t know...

United have picked up just 3 points from their first three games this season. The players and the manager have been questioned by the pundits.

The United fans have also turned against the manager. They are not happy with the style of play and are asking the board to replace Mourinho as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have taken the extreme step of asking their legends to not talk against the manager. They believe that the club's image is affected by their rants and attacks on the manager.

Last season, Dwight Yorke went on a Dubai radio station and blasted the manager for his tactics. He believed that the club fans did not deserve the type of football they were seeing and wanted a change.

The former striker also went on to say that he wished Manchester City's Pep Guardiola was their manager. The thought was reflected by a lot of United fans as well and the club believes that the legends' words are getting the fans against their manager.

Video

What’s next?

Some reports claim that United will be backing Mourinho to turn things around. Others report that the manager has one more game to save his job and that game is vs Burnley this weekend.