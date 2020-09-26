Reports: Manchester United assure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Jadon Sancho signing

Manchester United have reportedly assured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho will arrive in this transfer window. This is according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Speaking in his Transfer Window podcast, Castles claimed that the club has repeatedly assured the Norwegian that a move for the English winger will materialise before the transfer window slams shut.

It has been reported by a number of reliable journalists that Manchester United have agreed on personal terms and agent fees with Jadon Sancho, and all that remains is for them to meet Dortmund's asking price.

However, there is a sense that the English club feels Dortmund's asking price of £108m is too hefty.

There was also a report that surfaced recently, claiming that Manchester United are preparing a final offer of £90m and that Ed Woodward is not interested in negotiating the price further.

Pressure mounts on Manchester United after an inactive transfer window

Pressure has been mounting on the powers-that-be at Manchester United after a largely impotent transfer window.

"It's all over the place." 🥴@FlexUTD joined Good Morning Transfers to discuss the latest on #MUFC's pursuit of Jadon Sancho and the impact it could have on the club's squad depth - look out for a cameo appearance from @Carra23's autobiography! 👀#TransferTalk pic.twitter.com/35PwoX04UK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 31, 2020

The only note-worthy incoming has been Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek while pursuits for a right-winger, centre-back and left-back have so far yielded no results.

With fan outrage reaching a crescendo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended the club's transfer business, stating that people are overlooking what new signing Donny van de Beek brings to the table.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference before the Brighton clash, he said:

"You [the media and fans] show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny[van de Beek] because he is top player who strengthens our team. Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do. We are working hard to have a competitive squad.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United's pursuit of left-back Alex Telles from Porto still drags on. It was previously reported that the club has agreed on personal terms and that the player wants to make the move to Old Trafford.

However, United still has to come to terms on transfer fees with Porto, with the Portuguese club asking for £18.5m. The English club feel that £12m is a more realistic price, especially considering that the player will be out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 season.