Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United board stops Jose Mourinho from signing top target

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
4.66K   //    27 Jul 2018, 11:45 IST

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round
Mourinho won't be too happy about this

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho started this transfer window wanting to shore up his defence and is still vying to do the same. However, according to The Telegraph, the Portuguese manager was stopped from buying Alex Sandro from Juventus and was told by the club that they cannot stockpile defenders.

In case you didn't know...

Jose Mourinho's problems with Luke Shaw are well documented. It looked like Mourinho was looking to offload the young left-back and replace him with an experienced campaigner. United's first choice left-back from the 2017-18 campaign was Ashley Young but he is not getting any younger at 33.

However, recent reports have suggested that Jose Mourinho trusts Luke Shaw to up the ante this season and pin down a starting spot.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have been linked with Alex Sandro for quite a long time now. The Brazilian left-back was on top of Jose Mourinho's priority list. From 23 starts in the Serie A, Alex Sandro scored 4 goals and provided 4 assists.

The Red Devils are working hard on deals for Harry Maguire, Ivan Perisic and Willian but have been asked by the board not to pursue a deal for Sandro.

Recent reports have also suggested that Luke Shaw is going to be given another chance this time around and even Ashley Young had quite a spectacular World Cup outing.

It is also true that United have too many defenders on their payroll at the moment and it doesn't make much sense to load up at the back if the players are not going to be used anyway.

Video

Author's Take

Luke Shaw has impressed so far in the pre-season and with Ashley Young looking like he has one more solid season in him, the fact that they can't pursue Alex Sandro shouldn't bother United so much. They should try to get the rest of the deals done as early as possible though.

United started out as one of the favourites last time around. But their rivals have armoured up big time now. So it's best that they get their act together in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Luke Shaw Alex Sandro Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Manchester United: The 4 defenders on Jose Mourinho's...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Manchester United win the title
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho interested in signing former player
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho hints at Manchester United starters for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho 'approves' sale of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United approach €50 million-rated...
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 young left backs Manchester United should target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United eyeing Napoli star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho jokes about Liverpool's transfer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us