Reports: Manchester United boss is Real Madrid's first choice to replace Lopetegui

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Real Madrid chiefs have reportedly decided that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would be their first choice replacement should current Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui be sacked.

Real Madrid have had a difficult time of it since the departure of their star manager Zinedine Zidane and their front-man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Blancos brought in Lopetegui as Zidane's replacement but the new boss has been under tremendous pressure lately after the European champions lost four of their last five games.

Real Madrid also failed to net a goal in 481 minutes - the longest run in the history of the club.

The side's latest failure came in the form of a 2-1 defeat to Levante over the weekend, leaving the Liga giants in seventh place.

According to Spanish source El Chiringuito, the Real Madrid chiefs are keen on a reunion with the Portuguese boss.

A reporter of the publication, Josep Pedrerol said, "Lopetegui will coach Madrid this Tuesday and it all points towards him not doing so at the Camp Nou."

"Mourinho is the favourite for the board and the club is thinking about appointing Solari until Mourinho is free to return to the Spanish capital."

"If and when Lopetegui goes, Jose Mourinho is the man the Madrid directors want to replace him."

"Solari would be a temporary option."

He also added, "Roberto Martinez is also a candidate but Conte is also ahead of him."

El Chiringuito de Jugonesone have been quite reliable over the summer transfer window and the move touted makes sense for both parties. The two managers have been under pressure at Old Trafford and the Bernabeu recently, but whether Mourinho really makes a sensational return to Real Madrid remains to be seen.

Real Madrid will need to turn their fortunes around in their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday evening.

However, even a win is unlikely to save Lopetegui's job and he is all set to be axed sooner rather than later.