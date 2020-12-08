Reports: Manchester United chasing Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Real Madrid €15 million for the services of Lucas Vazquez.

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid and has gone on to feature in 218 matches since the 2010-11 season.

According to Defensa Central, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for players to compete for positions in the wide areas, and Lucas Vazquez fits the bill.

The Spain international can play anywhere on the right flank and has even adapted into a serviceable right-back. This means he could provide good competition to Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Lucas Vazquez will provide creativity down Manchester United's right side

Lucas Vazquez has enjoyed a very successful career at Real Madrid. He has won 11 major titles with the club, including two La Ligas and three Champions League titles.

Carvajal has had plenty of competitors over the years... but none has tough as Lucas Vazquez 💪



Opinion ✍

The Real Madrid man will bring creativity down the flanks for Manchester United, as he could help them with his vision and technical ability on the ball.

Lucas Vazquez, who is also a very good crosser of the ball, will reach the end of his contract with Real Madrid this season.

Manchester United will look to add to the squad in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have already been linked with the likes of Ousmane Dembele as the Norwegian manager is looking to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Manchester United currently sit sixth on the Premier League table after beating West Ham United 3-1 over the weekend.

The Red Devils have a tough week ahead of them as they will face RB Leipzig on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday before a much-awaited Manchester derby in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United currently sit at the top of Group H in the Champions League but are tied at 9 points with RB Leipzig and PSG.

The Manchester giants need either a win or a draw to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition but will come up against a buoyant Leipzig side that played out an enthralling 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Manchester United side have a tough task ahead of them as they look to qualify for the Round of 16 and defeat their city rivals in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford faithful will certainly be hoping for two wins out of two this week.