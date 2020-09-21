According to the Daily Express, Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Ismaila Sarr from Watford. Sarr has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer and has been seen as the 'Plan B', for United; their target if the deal for Jadon Sancho does not materialize.

With the Red Devils reportedly ending their pursuit of Sancho after being put off by his £108 million price tag, Manchester United have now turned to Sarr of Watford. United are reportedly looking to sign Sarr on a season-long loan from Watford.

Sarr was linked with a move to Liverpool this summer but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was reportedly put off by the Senegalese international's £40 million price tag. With Liverpool signing Diogo Jota from Wolves this weekend for £45 million, United have been given a clear path to sign Sarr.

Manchester United have had a poor transfer window thus far with fans voicing their frustration and concern with the club's inactivity in the transfer market. United finished the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in 3rd place on 66 points and seemed to have taken a step forward under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are looking at signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, reports the Independent ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7Yke96DAh3 — Goal (@goal) September 18, 2020

Manchester United keen to complete loan deal for Ismaila Sarr from Watford

Ismaila Sarr could join United on one year loan

Since the turn of the year, Manchester United seemed to have been heading in the right direction, but their failure to improve their squad this summer by signing top-quality players has caused a lot of uncertainty amongst fans. Manchester United have only signed one player this summer, Donny Van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw said that the club needs to make some new signings in order to keep pace with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea this season.

Ismaila Sarr impressed one and all with his performances for Watford last season, proving that he is a player that can make it big in the Premier League. Sarr will also be a much cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho, since his current club Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be looking to raise funds through his sale.

Manchester United have been short of options upfront recently, but the position they will need to strengthen before the transfer window ends is arguably, centre-back.

Manchester United 'considering Ismaila Sarr as Jadon Sancho alternative' and more transfer rumours #mufc https://t.co/p8jS0ANRGB — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 18, 2020

In a recent tiwtter poll, 8,721 Manchester United fans voted on which position Manchester United should strengthen before the transfer window ends. 62 per cent of United fans voted that the club must make signing a new centre-back their top priority.

The signing of Sarr will, however, be welcomed by United supporters, as they are desperate for some good news and the arrival of new faces after Manchester United's opening day home defeat to Crystal Palace.