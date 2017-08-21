Reports: Manchester United close in on signing former player

There will be no stopping Manchester United if they get their man

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 21 Aug 2017, 13:26 IST

Jose Mourinho will be ecstatic if the player returns

What's the story?

Manchester United have hit the ground running this season, proved by a couple of emphatic back-to-back 4-0 victories against West Ham and Swansea in the English Premier League. New recruit Romelu Lukaku seems to have fit right in, scoring in both games, while the rest of the star-studded squad rallied around him.

Jose Mourinho has addressed last season's woes quite accurately, but will want to bring another striker to Old Trafford, before the end of the transfer window.

Having released Zlatan Ibrahimovic a couple of months ago, reports in the Daily Express via ESPN suggest that the Red Devils could offer the Swede a new contract this week, which many believe the striker will sign.

In case you didn't know...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to Manchester United at the beginning of last season and took the English Premier League by storm. The 35-year old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Despite concerns being raised about his age, the Swedish International silenced critics in a way only Zlatan could. The flamboyant striker was in forbearing form last season, until a career-threatening knee injury forced him into the shadows.

The heart of the matter

Ruled out until the end of the year, Ibrahimovic was subsequently released by the Old Trafford outfit. They did, however, offer the Swede the opportunity to stay with them and undergo rehabilitation at Manchester United's Carrington complex - an opportunity that Zlatan was happy to take.

The inhuman striker is currently on the path to recovery and has shocked doctors across the world, with the speed of his recovery. Videos of a kickboxing Zlatan have surfaced on social media, suggesting that the veteran could return to fitness much sooner than anticipated.

In light of recent developments, Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on tying the striker to the Manchester club by offering him a new contract by the end of this week, amid interest from Serie A giants - AC Milan.

Further, Zlatan has expressed his contentment with United in the past and could very well decide to pen a new deal with the former English Premier League champions.

The signing of Romelu Lukaku is bound to reduce the burden on Zlatan, allowing him to ease into his second chapter with Manchester United.

Video:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared this video on his Instagram account last night, with the caption "Which knee?", sending thousands of fans into an absolute frenzy, as he suggested that he's way ahead of schedule on his road to recovery.

Author's Take

For as long as he played last season, the tall Swede seemed to be in ridiculously menacing form. The striker single-handedly propped up Manchester United's attack last season and will relish the thought of coming back to play alongside Romelu Lukaku.

The Red Devils have started the season ominously and will only become stronger, should Zlatan return. The duo of Zlatan and Lukaku will spell dread for opponent defenses and could launch Manchester United right back to glory days.