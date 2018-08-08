Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United close in on their top target

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
14.90K   //    08 Aug 2018, 22:06 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Mourinho looks up for this transfer

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has long been embroiled in the pursuit of a central defender, and it appears that his wish will eventually be fulfilled just before the Thursday's transfer deadline. Throughout the transfer window, United have been linked with a host of centre-backs including Harry Maguire and Yerry Mina, but no deal has been clinched yet.

Nevertheless, according to a report from The Express, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with their top target Toby Alderweireld which would see him complete a move to Old Trafford in the next 24 hours.

In case you didn't know...

The Alderweireld transfer saga has been rambling on for quite some time as the Belgian has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United since the start of the summer transfer window. Mourinho is keen on bolstering his defensive strength in order to close the gap on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and the inactivity showed by the boardroom also enraged the Portuguese.

Alderweireld has endured a fractious relationship with Mauricio Pochettino, who decided against fielding him close to the end of the 2017/18 season even though the 29-year-old felt that he was completely fit. His contract with Spurs runs out within 12 months.

The heart of the matter

Toby Alderweireld is United's No 1 target with only a few hours left in the transfer deadline and the Premier League outfit are ready to pull out all the stops to prise him away from the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, pundit John Hartson also views Alderweireld as a better signing in comparison with Harry Maguire.

He said: “I think Alderweireld would probably be the most likely.

“He hasn’t agreed on a new contract with Tottenham which makes you think there’s definitely something not right there. They could be willing to sell possibly.

“Harry Maguire, I just think he’s had a fantastic World Cup, his stock hasn’t been higher, but maybe just one more season in the Premier League with Leicester I think could do him the world of good and then he can make the next step.

“But it’s difficult as a player when you know the top clubs are looking at you.”

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Many reliable news outlets are reporting the same.

Video:


What's next?

Manchester United kick off their 2018/19 campaign against Leicester City on Friday, and if they manage to pull off this transfer, it would be the perfect boost ahead of the new season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Harry Maguire Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Leisure Reading
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign top...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham Hotspur agree deal for top Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 transfers that could happen before...
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Manchester United Might Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League superstar set to sign for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Premier League superstar to force move to...
RELATED STORY
Toby Alderweireld - what he would bring to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United MUST sign Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Tottenham 'in talks' for...
RELATED STORY
Five major transfers that could still happen in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us