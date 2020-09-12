Reports: Manchester United close to signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are close to securing the signature of Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to the Mirror. The report suggests that the La Liga giants were insisting on adding a buy-back clause in his contract but the Red Devils were against the proposal.

However, Los Blancos have had a change of heart and are willing to let the 23-year-old leave without the clause. The Spain international is reportedly available for a fee under €30 million.

Zinedine Zidane gives Man Utd his transfer blessing as Red Devils close in on second signing https://t.co/RpQYlTrRaW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 11, 2020

Manchester United close in on their second signing of the summer transfer window

Sergio Reguilon completed an impressive season on loan at Sevilla as they lifted the Europa League and finished fourth in La Liga last season. Los Palanganas beat Manchester United in the semi-final of the competition, where the full-back was impressive defensively and offensively.

Real Madrid have ample cover in the left full-back area with Brazilian wizard Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, who impressed last season.

Sergio Reguilon of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League

Manchester United, on the other hand, are crying out for attacking full-backs. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays with inverted wingers Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, and his formation relies on full-backs for width in attack.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who signed for Manchester United last season, has been impressive defensively but still has to adapt his game as an attacker. Solskjaer, therefore, relies on his left-back to provide width on the other side.

Luke Shaw, the first-choice left-back at the club was impressive in the second half of the season but picked up an ankle injury which made him miss the Europa League fixtures. Shaw has missed a significant amount of football during his time at Old Trafford due to injuries.

Advertisement

Luke Shaw will make his return in #MUFC's friendly against #AVFC tomorrow. The left-back missed the end of the season with an ankle issue. Solskjaer told club media: "Luke is looking really good in training. He's come back looking strong & will play in the friendly against Villa" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams, who was promoted into the first team last season, is right-footed and is not a natural left-back. A case can, therefore, be made for a new signing in the position.

Having said that, Solskjaer confirmed that Shaw is back and fit for contention for the new Premier League campaign. He said:

"For me, Luke is looking really good in training. He has come back, looking strong, and will play in the friendly against Villa."