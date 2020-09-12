According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are planning to end their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been Manchester United's top transfer target this summer. However, the Red Devils have so far refused to match BVB's £108 million price tag for the winger.

Manchester United chief executive, Ed Woodward, has reportedly grown weary of Dortmund officials and the inconsistency in their attitude towards the sale of Jadon Sancho.

Woodward was believed to have been in advanced negotiations with the Bundesliga giants over the potential signing of the 20-year-old sensation, with the player having reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Red Devils.

Borussia Dortmund have, however, not budged on their price tag of £108 million, which Manchester United feel is a massive overvaluation.

Gary Neville thinks it's time for Manchester United to forget about Jadon Sancho 🙄 pic.twitter.com/mTL9QyWrNr — Goal (@goal) September 8, 2020

Manchester United refuse to meet Borussia Dortmund's demands for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho looks set to stay at Dortmund this season

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Manchester United have reportedly taken loans to pay salaries and fund transfers. With not much inflow of cash by way of selling players, the Red Devils would not be able to afford such high prices for players. The Premier League giants are also trying to implement a wage structure to avoid the type of mishaps that happened with Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea's contract.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now reportedly weighing up his other options. Douglas Costa of Juventus, Dwight McNeil of Burnley, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona and Gareth Bale of Real Madrid have all been linked with the club this summer.

Advertisement

Solskjaer has made it clear that he is looking for young talent that can be developed and players who can serve Manchester United for years. The Norwegian tactician is not interested in signing players who are entering their 30s and are on enormous wage bills at their current clubs. This may rule out the possibility of Manchester United going for Gareth Bale.

Douglas Costa would be a cheaper and more temporary alternative for Jadon Sancho. The Brazilian is said to be valued at €40 million by Juventus. At 29, Costa is at the peak of his career. Signing him on a three-year deal could prove to be a good-value buy but the player, who is entering his thirties, will not have any resale value.

Manchester United have also been following the progress of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for Burnley in the Premier League and was once a Manchester United youth product. McNeil is left-footed, quick, skilled and has valuable Premier League experience. He has been valued at £60 million by Burnley, which is a very affordable price for the Red Devils.

Borussia Dortmund will not entertain any potential offers for Jadon Sancho this summer. The player does not give any impression of wanting to leave either. If Manchester United are really planning a bid this summer, they can save themselves the trouble [Funke Sport] #BVB — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) September 10, 2020

With the transfer deadline day fast approaching, Manchester United do not have much time left to make additions to their squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to add another attacker and possibly a defender to his squad this summer.