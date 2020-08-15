Manchester United will carry on with their efforts to try and lure Barcelona star Ansu Fati, as per reports in England.

The winger, who made his first-team debut at the Nou Camp earlier in the 2019/20 season, has been a revelation for Barcelona. Fati has been a breath of fresh air every time he's come onto the pitch, making it clear why many of Europe's elite were vying for the La Masia crown jewel.

1 - Ansu Fati (16 years and 321 days) will become the youngest player in Champions League history to play for Barcelona, breaking the record previously held by Bojan (17 years and 22 days). Start. pic.twitter.com/y6AH0YVGiG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 17, 2019

Lionel Messi and his brother and agent Rodrigo Messi have been brought into the fray to help Fati settle into life as a senior professional, and to handle matters off the pitch. Rodrigo was even brought in to help with contract negotiations when his deal had to be renewed previously.

Although they have already seen their attempts to sign him in the past rebuffed, reports suggest that Manchester United are still keen on signing the 17-year-old.

Manchester United vying for Barcelona star Fati's signature

Ansu Fati celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona

As per The Athletic (via Express), Manchester United will continue to carry out their efforts to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona. This is despite the Catalans clearly stating that they have no intention to sell the young star.

Despite Messi and Barcelona's intervention, if a club matches the release clause currently active in his contract, Manchester United could be able to sign him for £90m.

Barcelona are aware of the interest in the Guinea-Bissau native and are reportedly hoping to tie him down to a longer deal with a much more significant release clause. The Manchester United target's current deal keeps him at the Nou Camp until 2022, which Barcelona hope to extend.

5 - @FCBarcelona's Ansu Fati has become the second youngest player to score five goals in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century (17 years, 229 days), after Bojan Krkić (17 years, 201 days). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/c62HeNuroD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 16, 2020

Fati has had a superb debut campaign at his boyhood club and became the youngest-ever scorer in the UEFA Champions League during Barcelona's win over Inter Milan. The winger was 17 years and 40 days old when he achieved this feat. Overall, Fati has appeared 32 times for the Catalans, scoring eight goals and providing an assist.

Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu has addressed the situation as well, in an attempt to ward off potential suitors for Fati. Speaking on the 17-year-old future, the president claimed;

"We haven’t had any formal offers [for Fati] but there has been interest from some clubs. Barca’s answer has always been 'no'. Ansu [Fati] isn’t for sale and is indispensable for the future of the club."

Fati has scored eight goals for Barcelona

Bartomeu continued,

"He represents La Masia as someone who comes through the academy, learns and consolidates his place in the first team. He made the jump from the Juvenil side to the first team and there aren’t many players like him. Barca can’t sell Ansu, even if it might feel like an option to balance the books during a pandemic."

Barcelona are set to undergo an overhaul in the wake of their humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. The would hope to fend off Manchester United's interest in the star and build a team around him.

