Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United set to complete first signing of the summer

A good addition, Manchester United fans?

Ashwin Asok
ANALYST
Rumors 30 May 2018, 15:05 IST
5.62K

Manchester United v Sevilla FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
A good signing?

What's the rumour?

According to reports from the BBC, Manchester United are closing in on Porto's Diogo Dalot. The full-back is reportedly a transfer target for the Red Devils.

In case you didn't know...

A product of Porto's famed youth academy, Dalot has been a regular for Porto's B team this season. He got the call-up to the first team in the second half of the season and has made 8 appearances at the senior level.

The 19-year-old is primarily a right-back but is capable of playing on the left side as well. His current contract with Porto runs out in 2019 and reportedly has a release clause of £17.4 million in his contract.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho is set to overhaul his defence this season as they have come under criticism for their poor performances. He wants to strengthen United's right-back area as Antonio Valencia will soon be 33 years old. Matteo Darmian is expected to leave the club as well.

Thus, Manchester United have been linked with Porto's Dalot who has caught the eye of United's scouts. Mourinho is set to make a move for the player and is ready to make him their first recruit of the summer.

The club is looking to activate his release clause in the coming days as per the report.

Rumour rating/probability - 8/10

Many sources, including credible ones, are reporting the same and we believe that there is some truth after all in the rumours.

Video: Dalot in action for Porto this season

Do you think this move will affect Manchester United's chances in the upcoming season? Have your say in the comments.





Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United FC Porto Football Antonio Valencia Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
5 players who peaked too soon
RELATED STORY
6 One-Trick ponies in football today
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League strikers who fell out of the public eye
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set to bid £70 million for...
RELATED STORY
12 unforgettable images in UEFA Champions League history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 footballers who were over-hyped/ blew it
RELATED STORY
5 teams who won the Champions League after finishing...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham keen on signing Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018