Reports: Manchester United set to complete first signing of the summer

What's the rumour?

According to reports from the BBC, Manchester United are closing in on Porto's Diogo Dalot. The full-back is reportedly a transfer target for the Red Devils.

A product of Porto's famed youth academy, Dalot has been a regular for Porto's B team this season. He got the call-up to the first team in the second half of the season and has made 8 appearances at the senior level.

The 19-year-old is primarily a right-back but is capable of playing on the left side as well. His current contract with Porto runs out in 2019 and reportedly has a release clause of £17.4 million in his contract.

Mourinho is set to overhaul his defence this season as they have come under criticism for their poor performances. He wants to strengthen United's right-back area as Antonio Valencia will soon be 33 years old. Matteo Darmian is expected to leave the club as well.

Thus, Manchester United have been linked with Porto's Dalot who has caught the eye of United's scouts. Mourinho is set to make a move for the player and is ready to make him their first recruit of the summer.

The club is looking to activate his release clause in the coming days as per the report.

Rumour rating/probability - 8/10

Many sources, including credible ones, are reporting the same and we believe that there is some truth after all in the rumours.

