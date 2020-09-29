Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry with Watford for the services of Ismaila Sarr, according to the Telegraph.

The club have been locked in negotiation with Borussia Dortmund for number one target Jadon Sancho but with the transfer window winding down, have reportedly shifted their attentions a more viable target.

The Telegraph have reported that Manchester United have made an enquiry for Ismaila Sarr as a back up option if the club are unable to secure Jadon Sancho this window 👀



The Bundesliga club have verbally stood firm behind their €120 million valuation of the player throughout the transfer window. However, it was recently reported that United will be submitting their first official bid for the player, thereby testing the resolve of the German club.

It is thought that Ed Woodward and co. are of the mind that the price quoted is excessive in the current Covid-19 affected climate. However, there is an affirmation surrounding Manchester United that the player will be pursued until it is no longer possible.

As such, United's enquiry about Ismaila Sarr could indicate that they haven't made enough progress with Jadon Sancho.

It is expected that the 22-year-old Senegalese winger could end up costing them anywhere between €40 to €50 million.

Sarr managed 6 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances for Watford in the 2019-20 season, including an impressive brace that put an end to eventual champions Liverpool's undefeated campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bullish about Manchester United squad depth

Despite a widely held belief that Manchester United's squad needs beefing up, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer staunchly defended the lack of transfer activity in the window so far.

United have only added Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek to their ranks in the transfer window.

However Solskjaer claimed that his addition should be viewed as a positive, instead of slating Manchester United for their lack of transfer activity.

He said:

"I think you [media] show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny [Van de Beek] when you say he was the only one [signing so far]. Because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and, of course, we have to concentrate on ourselves."

Manchester United are also involved in a number of deals that will see the likes of Andreas Pereira, Chris Smalling and Diogo Dalot leave the club.

They are also locked in negotiations with FC Porto to wrap up the transfer of left back Alex Telles. United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Brazilian but are yet to agree a transfer fee with the Portuguese club.