Reports: Manchester United enter race for RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka

Manchester United are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, according to Manchester Evening News.

Patson Daka has been a revelation for Salzburg, scoring 27 goals and contributing 12 assists in all competitions for the Austrian Bundesliga side last season. Daka, who partnered Erling Braut Håland for the first half of the season, has taken over the mantle from the Norwegian since his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Half-time in Austria: #LFC trail 2-0 RB Salzburg at the break after a brace from Patson Daka pic.twitter.com/qfvkLFI7mm — BBC Merseyside Sport (@bbcmerseysport) August 25, 2020

Patson Daka has started garnering attention from Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool after he scored in the pre-season friendly against the latter.

Liverpool have a history of buying players from Salzburg, with Takumi Minamino having signed from the Austrian outfit last January.

Manchester United are in the market for a striker to provide competition to Anthony Martial, with current backup option Odion Ighalo set to leave in January. The Red Devils have also been linked with Joshua King but Bournemouth's asking price for the player has made the 20-time Premier League champions turn their attention elsewhere.

Manchester United 'join Liverpool in weighing up a move for RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka' https://t.co/3V4eQkDuyu — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 30, 2020

Daka, at just 21 years old, fits the profile for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially due to his attractive asking price of £20 million. The Norwegian wants more competition for places among his forwards, akin to the time when he played under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking of competition within the squad, Solskjaer said:

"You need competition for places at Manchester United. If you think you've got a divine right to be playing every game and are doing so well that we're not going to look for players to replace you, you're in the wrong place.

"I've been here myself for so many years as a striker and Teddy Sheringham comes in, Dwight Yorke comes in, Ruud van Nistelrooy comes in, Wayne Rooney comes in. We've always got to look at improving, and if they don't improve, we might have to look somewhere else to get better because we have to be better. We're too far away from where we need to be and want to be."

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax on a five-year deal. However, the longest saga of the season, which involves Jadon Sancho, seems nowhere near resolution.