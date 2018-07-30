Reports: Manchester United expected to sign 2 more players before transfer window closes

Man on a mission

What's the story?

With under 10 days left before the ongoing Premier League transfer window closes, Manchester United are being linked with a number of top players and are expected to make at least 1 or 2 big name signings, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, claim reports from The Daily Star.

Believed to be in search of a right winger and a quality centre-back, the Red Devils have strongly been linked with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire, Ivan Perisic and Willian. Now, Solhekol is reportedly convinced that Jose Mourinho will sign at least 2 of his top targets.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have had a relatively silent transfer window, and have only signed 3 players so far: Diogo Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant. However, they are expected to make a minimum of 1 big-name signing before the end of the transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about United's prospective signings, Solhekol said:

"We are expecting Manchester United to sign two players before the window closes."

“Will one of them be Toby Alderweireld?

“United want him but they aren't going to pay the £50m asking price for a player who is 29.

“He has a year left on his Tottenham contract but they do have an option of extending it by a year until 2020.

“But - and it's a big but this - it will trigger a £25m release clause next summer. Spurs don't want him to leave on the cheap.

The reliable journalist also weighed in on the situations pertaining to Harry Maguire, Ivan Perisic and Willian:

“Another option is a player who we believe is their top target, Harry Maguire.

“It's going to be really difficult to convince Leicester to sell the England defender.

“United are prepared to pay £65m but that's nowhere near enough as far as Leicester are concerned.

“They see Maguire as an integral part of their plans going forward.

“If Maguire does move on it could be good news for his old club Hull, who receive 15 per cent of any transfer fee.

“Jose Mourinho is still a big fan of the Croatia winger Ivan Perisic.

“He came really close to moving to Manchester United last summer but they just couldn't agree a fee.

“Inter Milan wanted £48m last summer and they would want even more now after Perisic was one of the stars of the World Cup.

“Another option in that position is Willian from Chelsea.”

Manchester United's pre-season training seems to be on track.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 7/10

The fact that United do require reinforcements on the right wing and at the centre of defence, coupled with Kaveh Solhekol's reliable reputation leads us to believe that there is some truth to the story.

What's next?

The next fortnight is bound to be an exciting period as a number of late or last-minute deals can still be completed. United have seemingly been biding their time so far, and it almost seems as though the Red Devils could truly wake up and get some good business done.

