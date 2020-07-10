Reports: Manchester United eye LaLiga star as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United have a Plan B if they fail to land Jadon Sancho.

Sripad

Manchester United are in top form right now, but that has not stopped them from scouting the transfer market for the players to improve them. According to reports in The Athletic, Ousmane Dembele is being eyed as an alternative if a move for Jadon Sancho is not feasible.

The Borussia Dortmund star remains their #1 target for the summer, but the Red Devils are planning for things should it not work out. Sky Sports reported last week that United were unwilling to offer more than £50 million for Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga side, however, are only looking to sell him for at least €100 million as he is their prized asset right now.

Ousmane Dembele instead of Jadon Sancho?

The Athletic claim that Dembele is available for a transfer from Barcelona and is bound to cost a lot less than Jadon Sancho. The Blaugrana are looking to offload the winger this summer as his injury issues have kept him on the sidelines for the majority of his time at the club.

He has been linked with moves to the Premier League before, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool linked. However, nothing has materialized so far, and this rumoured move also seems highly unlikely to happen.

However, should Dortmund insist on getting over 100 million for Jadon Sancho, Manchester United could move to get Dembele from Barcelona. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently hinted that he would not force the club to spend big if it is not feasible. He said:

“There’s got to be realism. The whole world has changed both financially and the perception we’ve got on values. So every time I put the case in front of Ed, I think it’s a sensible one and a realistic one.

“I think I’ve proven I’ve always got the club in the front of my mind and the best for the club. I don’t think short term or that personally this would fit me for a short space of time. I always think long term and try to make good deals. I’m always quite careful with money, personal money as well.