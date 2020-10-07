Reports: Manchester United fall behind Liverpool in race to sign Jadon Sancho next summer

Manchester United’s indecision this summer might come back to haunt them in a year. According to reports, the Red Devils are no longer favourites to sign Jadon Sancho next summer with Liverpool now tipped to be the Englishman’s preferred destination.

Bayern Munich have also leapfrogged Manchester United in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund player, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed that Sancho was the perfect solution to his right-wing problems and was desperate to add the Englishman to his kitty this transfer window. However, Manchester United’s approach to the whole situation left a lot to be desired.

The Red Devils only submitted a bid in the last days of the transfer window but their offer was lower than Dortmund’s valuation of the player. The Bundesliga side wanted €120m for Sancho, but Manchester United were reluctant to match that price and as a result, their bid was rejected.

It was believed that the Red Devils had an agreement in place with the Englishman and his agent, however, the club’s inability to reach a conclusive end in negotiations with Dortmund cost them the move.

The player himself was keen on a move to Old Trafford, but it is likely that Manchester United’s unimpressive efforts to secure his signature will force Sancho to reconsider his options.

Manchester United missed out the chance to sign Sancho without competition this summer

Sancho might prefer a move to Anfield next summer

The biggest worry from a Manchester United point of view might be that the Englishman never handed in a transfer request to see the deal through. Sancho did not want to jeopardize his relations with Dortmund and forcing his way out was definitely not on his agenda. And now, there’s a feeling that Manchester United have made make way for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to enter the fray.

United's free run at Sancho is now gone, and many feel he may prefer a move to Liverpool next summerhttps://t.co/YEHVAIhXYt — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

The German manager has been in talks with Sancho and the Englishman holds the Liverpool manager in very high regards. Liverpool were reluctant to approve such a big-money signing this summer, however, that could change in a year. The chance to play for Klopp’s flamboyant and exciting Liverpool side could be too enticing an option to turn down for Sancho.

There’s also a belief that Anfield was the Englishman’s preferred destination and it’s only a matter of time before he makes the move to the Merseyside.

Solskjaer might be a huge fan of Sancho, but it seems that the Norwegian's best chance to sign the Englishman was this summer, when the competition for his signature was non-existent. Next year, sadly, Manchester United might find themselves a few steps behind in the queue for Sancho’s services.