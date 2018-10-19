Reports: Manchester United Forward Ready to Quit Over Jose Mourinho's Negative Tactics

Jose Mourinho's negative approach and tactics have not impressed Alexis Sanchez

What's the story?

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is growing frustrated at the club and is reportedly ready to leave, according to a report in The Times.

The Chilean forward is disappointed that he has not started enough games and also doesn't relish Jose Mourinho's negative tactics.

The report also states that he is unhappy that Mourinho does not care for his potential to attack more and did not care for praise when he tracked back to defend.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis arrived at the club in January in a straight swap with Arsenal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. The Chilean is the highest-paid player at the club and earns £350,000 per week (excluding bonuses).

However, the former Arsenal man has struggled for form since his move to Old Trafford. He had the best season of his career in a red-and-white shirt when he scored 30 goals in all competitions in 2016/17 but has failed to hit the same heights.

Heart of the matter

The 29-year-old has only scored one goal so far for the Red Devils this season in 432 minutes. In fact, his late game-winner against Newcastle United where United came back from 2-0 down to beat the Magpies 3-2 ended a Premier League goal drought of 854 minutes stretching back to the previous season.

Alexis Sanchez has only scored four goals for Manchester United since joining the club in January

The Times also states that his agent Fernando Felicevich will look to secure the Chilean's transfer away from Old Trafford in January if things do not improve.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 4/10

The biggest stumbling block for any club to sign Alexis is his massive wage packet and the duration of his current contract which will see him stay at Old Trafford until the end of the 2021/22 season.

No club will be willing to pay a massive transfer fee and also meet his wage demands. Unless the Red Devils decide to cut their losses and allow him to leave for a nominal price, Alexis is set to stay at United.

But with Anthony Martial also refusing to sign a contract extension as his contract comes to an end in the summer of 2019, the club cannot afford to let go of Alexis as well.

What's next?

With Marcus Rashford impressing for England and Anthony Martial also finding his feet, Alexis may have to start from the bench more often unless he falls in line with what Mourinho asks of him.

However, Alexis must also show that he still has that spark in him that made him a lethal forward at Arsenal. With only four goals (in all competitions) so far since he moved to United, one can understand why Mourinho is also frustrated with his forward.