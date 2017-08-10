Reports: Manchester United to tempt Gareth Bale with staggering offer

The deal could lure the Welshman away from Bernabeu

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 10 Aug 2017, 18:11 IST

United have been in hot pursuit of Gareth Bale for a long time

What's the story?

One day after Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said it was curtains on a Bale deal, he has urged United executives to lure the Welshman away from the Bernabeu with a weekly wage offer that stands at £500,000, according to the Daily Metro.

United have been waiting to pounce on an opportunity after being linked with the Welshman for over 3 years. Reports that came out earlier last week hinted at a Bale departure and the transfer columns have been buzzing ever since.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are looking to bring in Mbappe as their marquee signing of the summer. But Mbappe will leave AS Monaco only if he is guaranteed first team action.

Zinedine Zidane will have to break up the BBC trio of Benzema, Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo to make space for Mbappe. With Asensio and Isco in the line-up, Zidane will have a surplus of options to choose from but it will come at the expense of discontentment of one or two of his existing players.

The heart of the matter

Bale has repeatedly confirmed that he is not moving away from Real Madrid this summer but his manager refuses to do the same. On the other hand, Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have been in pursuit of a winger and was heavily linked with Inter Milan's winger Ivan Perisic.

But United deemed Inter's demands too dastardly and are now lurking to see if Madrid is, after all, open to offloading Bale to fund a move for Mbappe and make room for him.

Bale who was prophesied to be one of the best in the world, following his then record breaking arrival at the Bernabeu, has performed well but injuries have been plaguing him on a consistent basis. He appeared only 19 times for Los Blancos in the 2016/17 campaign but still scored 9 goals and laid out 3 assists across La Liga and the Champions League.

Zlatan, Rooney, Depay, Schneiderlin, and Schweinsteiger are no longer on United's payroll. Therefore, they have the financial standing to offer a record breaking £500,000 a week deal which Mourinho hopes will be enough to open Bale's mind about moving to Old Trafford.

Author's Take

Manchester United needs options on their wings as they return to UEFA Champions League this season. Anthony Martial's inconsistent form has poked a hole in Mourinho's plans and he had stated in a press conference that they are looking for a winger who can instill more pace to the squad. Nobody fits that bill better than Gareth Bale.

It really depends on whether or not Bale is ready to call it a day at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have been immensely successful in the Welshman's presence and will not be too keen on sending him away.