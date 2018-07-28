Reports: Manchester United favourites to sign Premier League superstar

Looks like Jose Mourinho may just shock the world and get his man

What's the story?

With just over 10 days remaining before the end of the ongoing transfer window, Manchester United, who have had a relatively silent transfer market so far, will be expected to make at least one big-name signing ahead of the next Premier League season.

Having been linked with various stars such as Gareth Bale, Willian and Ivan Perisic over the summer, United could now stun the world and sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, according to reports from The Daily Express.

In case you didn't know...

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently visited his former teammates' training session in the United States of America, where United are currently playing out their pre-season fixtures.

The flamboyant striker was seen using the club's official Instagram handle, where he said:

"It is great to see the guys and see them happy see them train good ready for this season because something special will happen and I think the boss has something going on, but I will keep that a secret. Enjoy the season, I wish you all the best."

Here is a clip:

Zlatan: “Be ready for this season because something special will happen. The boss has something going on. We keep that a secret and enjoy.” [Ig] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PRbYqMqJUd — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) July 24, 2018

The heart of the matter

Zlatan's teaser, coupled with the belief that United aren't done with transfer business has imbibed in fans and punters the thought that Kane could indeed move to Manchester United over the next week or so.

So much so, that multiple bookmaker giants, including Paddy Power and Betfair reported that stunning amounts of money were being bet on Kane completing a move to United this summer.

In fact, the odds of the move happening were slashed from 33/1 to 4/1 within a single business day. Lee Price, a Paddy Power spokesman spoke about these astonishing developments and said:

“We are laying Harry Kane to go to Manchester United - it’s come from nowhere.

“The bets have just kept on coming and we’ve had to keep slashing and slashing the price. It seems punters can’t get enough of it.

“It appears United really could get their man and that Kane may be heading to Old Trafford."

Video:

Imagine what this man could do at Manchester United.

Rumour probability/rating: 7/10

The very fact that hordes of people are putting their money on this rumour leads us to believe that there could, indeed, be some truth to it. United need a big signing to keep up with the other top Premier League sides and Harry Kane needs a side capable of winning trophies.

There's no doubt that Kane will be expensive, but United have been known to flex their financial muscles in recent years and this deal could be worth all of it and more.

What's next?

So far this summer, Real Madrid have been favourites to sign Kane and held odds of 4/1. Now, United's odds seem to be level with Los Blancos', meaning we could still see a raging transfer saga between 3 big European clubs.

One thing's for sure, though. Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world at the moment, and whichever club acquires him will greatly benefit.