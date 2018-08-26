Reports: Manchester United has set their eyes on Roma star

Jose Mourinho

What’s the rumour?

Manchester United had a terrible transfer window as they could only sign 3 players. Their only notable signing was Brazilian midfielder, Fred. Manchester United has already started planning for the January transfer window. Reportedly, United has targeted midfielder Lorenzo

The Sun has reported that United has taken a special interest in Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini. He was targeted by United in the summer transfer window but nothing materialised.

Heart of the matter

Lorenzo Pellegrini is a box to box midfielder and is the exact type of player targeted by United. Mourinho wants a box to box midfielder and Pellegrini fits the bill. The 22 year old provides United with a dynamic line between attack and defence.

United has already started planning for the January window and they have been linked to several players. However, Lorenzo isn’t on top of United’s wish list as their top priority is still a centre back.

He is valued at 28 million euros by Transfermarkt and he is definitely affordable by United.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United has started their season in a poor fashion. They won their first match 2-1 against Leicester City but were shocked 2-3 by Brighton and Hove Albion. Paul Pogba has been their captain in both the games and has scored twice. Romelu Lukaku and Luke Shaw have also scored a goal each.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is yet to play his first match of the season. The Italian international had the ability to score goals and is pretty good at assisting.

Rumour rating: 4/10

The Sun isn’t the most reliable source for transfer news which makes this report unreliable. Moreover, Lorenzo Pellegrini might not even want to join United due to the surplus of midfielders at Old Trafford. Similarly, Mourinho wouldn’t want to waste money on another midfielder and he would want to use the money to buy a good quality defender.

What’s next?

Manchester United will play their next match against Tottenham Hotspur, in what has been hyped up as the game of the week.