Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United have failed to make progress on new De Gea contract

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
402   //    26 Aug 2018, 01:19 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to journalist Duncan Castles, via the Daily Record, De Gea is of the mind that he should be in the same bracket as the club's two highest-paid players, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez- who earn in the region of £275,000-per-week.

According to reports, Manchester United have failed to make any progress over a new contract for star goalkeeper David De Gea, with the Manchester United star looking for a sizeable wage increase to match his value to the club.

In case you didn't know...

Due to his eye-catching performances in the past few years for Manchester United, De Gea has been closely tracked by elite clubs in Europe. He also always been in the headlines about his future at Old Trafford almost every year. He was the prime target for Real Madrid in the past 4 years at least and were once almost on the verge of bringing the star player to Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

De Gea is yet to sign a new contract which will extend his stay at the club. With just one year left in his current contract, De Gea wants to be rewarded for his consistent world-class goalkeeping performances in these past few years.

Being voted as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for five out of the last six seasons by the PFA, De Gea has been the main focus of Real Madrid in the past few seasons. But now with the signing of Courtois from Chelsea in this transfer window, it seems that the Los Blancos interest in De Gea is finally over.

Being their saviour in many games last season, Manchester United will act fast and convince De Gea to sign the new contract.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

There has been word from Old Trafford regarding this matter throughout this week and so this report cannot be simply discarded. By now, it was widely expected from Manchester United to pen De Gea's signature to the new contract.

What's next?

Manchester United will have to quickly settle this issue so that interested parties don't swoop in for De Gea.




Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Thibaut Courtois David De Gea Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: David de Gea to sign new Manchester United deal
RELATED STORY
Reports: De Gea to sign a huge £200k a week contract...
RELATED STORY
De Gea will extend contract soon, says Mourinho
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United set condition for David de...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Price tag for De Gea set,...
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us