Reports: Manchester United have failed to make progress on new De Gea contract

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 402 // 26 Aug 2018, 01:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to journalist Duncan Castles, via the Daily Record, De Gea is of the mind that he should be in the same bracket as the club's two highest-paid players, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez- who earn in the region of £275,000-per-week.

According to reports, Manchester United have failed to make any progress over a new contract for star goalkeeper David De Gea, with the Manchester United star looking for a sizeable wage increase to match his value to the club.

In case you didn't know...

Due to his eye-catching performances in the past few years for Manchester United, De Gea has been closely tracked by elite clubs in Europe. He also always been in the headlines about his future at Old Trafford almost every year. He was the prime target for Real Madrid in the past 4 years at least and were once almost on the verge of bringing the star player to Santiago Bernabeu.

The heart of the matter

De Gea is yet to sign a new contract which will extend his stay at the club. With just one year left in his current contract, De Gea wants to be rewarded for his consistent world-class goalkeeping performances in these past few years.

Being voted as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for five out of the last six seasons by the PFA, De Gea has been the main focus of Real Madrid in the past few seasons. But now with the signing of Courtois from Chelsea in this transfer window, it seems that the Los Blancos interest in De Gea is finally over.

Being their saviour in many games last season, Manchester United will act fast and convince De Gea to sign the new contract.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

There has been word from Old Trafford regarding this matter throughout this week and so this report cannot be simply discarded. By now, it was widely expected from Manchester United to pen De Gea's signature to the new contract.

What's next?

Manchester United will have to quickly settle this issue so that interested parties don't swoop in for De Gea.