Reports: Manchester United have made a mammoth bid for €70 million rated LaLiga superstar

Manchester United are preparing a huge offer for Atletico star Lucas Hernadez

Manchester United's sloppy defence this season has been one of the biggest reasons for their downfall. Jose Mourinho was desperate to sign a central defender in the summer.

After heavily being linked with Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire, Man United ended up facing disappointment as none of the deal materialized and both their top targets ended up staying put with their respective clubs.

According to the Spanish outlet, Marca (via Metro), the Red Devils have made a giant offer for Atletico Madrid star, Lucas Hernandez.

The Frenchman is Atletico's academy product and broke out in the first team in 2014. The 22-year-old recently extended his contract with Atletico and now has a €70 million buyout clause to his name.

The Frenchman has been a pivotal player for both his club and his country. The World Cup-winning star is a versatile defender and can play on left-back as well as centre-back positions.

Hernandez was heavily being linked with Real Madrid earlier this summer. However, the transfer didn't happen and he signed a new contract with his boyhood club.

United have had one of their worst starts to their season. The Red Devils have managed to collect only thirteen points after eight matchdays. They have also conceded fourteen goals in the run which marks the vulnerability of their back four.

The report also claims that Manchester United has offered to double Hernandez's wages if he comes to Old Trafford and he's open to the move.

If any circumstances occur in between the transfer, the Red Devils might trigger his release clause in order to nullify their defensive issues.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The above-mentioned source is one of the most reliable sources in Spanish football. United's pursuit for a top quality defender might come to an end in the January transfer window as they look to bring the Frenchman home.

It remains to see whether Jose Mourinho manages to save his job at Manchester United or will Zinedine Zidane takeover from him.

On the other hand, the January transfer window would clear all the clouds over Lucas Hernandez's future.