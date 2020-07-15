Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, says TeamTalk. The Portuguese, available for a fee of €25m (£22.4m), has attracted a lot of suitors having failed to nail down a starting position for the Spanish giants.

The 29-year-old has garnered attention from other English clubs like Everton and Wolves, but the Portuguese would prefer a move to Manchester United. The former Monaco man's contract expires at the end of next season (June, 2021).

James Rodriguez contract situation may help Man Utd as Real Madrid star eyes move #mufc https://t.co/XMUJeTpFjt pic.twitter.com/ORUp7I3g3F — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 14, 2020

Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid man

James Rodriguez has had a stop-start career at Real Madrid, after spending two years on loan at German Champions Bayern Munich. The Colombian has managed just five starts in the La Liga this season and has recently struggled to get into the Real Madrid starting eleven.

James Rodriguez has failed to nail down a position in the starting lineup

The former Porto man has failed to live up to the promise which made Real Madrid buy the midfielder back in 2015, although he was an integral part of the team in his first two seasons at Real Madrid. The move to Bundesliga seemed to usher in an upturn in fortunes as Rodriguez scored 7 and set up another 11 in his first season at Bayern.

However, an underwhelming second season discouraged the record Bundesliga champions to take up the offer to sign the Colombian permanently. Back at Real Madrid, with Zidane presented with a wealth of talent to choose from has only seldom used the guile of the playmaker.

Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the midfielder with the English outfit enjoying a strong finish to the Premier League season. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 17 games in all competitions.

🇨🇴 Remember when James Rodriguez scored this beauty - one of the great World Cup goals.@jamesdrodriguez 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/iT7NILV1fo — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) July 13, 2020

Advertisement

The former Monaco man is unlikely to be walking into the first eleven at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes occupying the Number 10 position for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United. However, he will be a great back up to the Portuguese at that position.

Currently, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are behind Bruno for that position in the Manchester United team. Although, it remains to be seen whether the latter two are at the club after the conclusion of the current season. Whether the former Monaco man will be willing to play second fiddle in Manchester United remains to be seen.