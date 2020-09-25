Reports: Manchester United hope to drive down FC Porto's demands for Alex Telles

Manchester United believe that FC Porto's price tag of €20m/£18.5m for Alex Telles is too high for a transfer this summer, as per reports.

The Brazilian star has emerged as a relatively recent target for the Red Devils to bolster their options at left-back. After a superb few campaigns with record Portuguese champions Porto, Telles is now into the last year of his contract with the Liga NOS club and is understood to be looking for a move away.

Telles is also said to be on the same page as Manchester United on the matter as he has less than ten months left on his current deal. The 27-year-old would be allowed to speak to potential suitors come January over a free transfer in the summer.

🅰️ Most assists over the past four Liga NOS seasons



🥇 Pizzi - 46

🥈 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 - 𝟯𝟳

🥉 𝗕𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗼 𝗙𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀 - 𝟮𝟴



🗞️ Could Telles be joining Fernandes at #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WdD0YKOxDn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 18, 2020

Due to this situation, Manchester United and Telles believe that a fee of £12m is far more realistic for a player with less than ten months left on his contract. The report from The Guardian further adds that Telles, keen on a move to Old Trafford, is willing to wait patiently as the negotiations over his transfer could drag on until the final days of the window.

Telles has enjoyed a stellar spell in the Portuguese top-flight and has made a name for himself as one of the most impressive attack-minded left-backs in all of Europe.

The Porto defender joined the champions for a fee of £5.85m from Galatasaray and has appeared just under 200 times for the club, scoring 26 goals and setting up a further 56 in this period.

Manchester United line up Tagliafico as Telles alternative

Ajax left-back Tagliafico

Advertisement

Manchester United are considering a move for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico should their efforts to sign Telles fall through, as per reports.

The Argentine is said to be keen on a move away from the Dutch champions and could be available for a fee of £23m. The Red Devils maintain a good relationship with the club due to their CEO, Edwin van der Sar.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper played a crucial role in his former club's purchase of Donny van de Beek this summer and could potentially pave the way for a second Ajax player moving to Old Trafford.

Nicolas Tagliafico: Is the only defender to have earned a perfect 10 WhoScored rating in a Champions League match this season, achieving the feat in Ajax's 3-0 win over Lille in September pic.twitter.com/Vazp24qglF — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 22, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men hope to bring in either one of Telles or Tagliafico to bring in more competition for current left-backs Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams. Shaw's injury concerns and lack of attacking output (no league goals or assists in the league since the start of last season) has left a lot to be desired.

With less than two weeks remaining until the transfer window shuts, Manchester United are running out of time to bring in reinforcements for their defence.

Also read: 10 Most expensive footballers from famous footballing nations