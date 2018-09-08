Reports: Manchester United identify Paul Pogba replacement

Will Manchester United be able to pull off this mega signing?

What's the rumour?

According to the Independent, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba will be allowed to leave the Red Devils only if the Premier League outfit can lure Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić to Old Trafford.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, the France international is still keen on a move to Barcelona and that United may be tempted to cash in on the World Cup winner if clubs offer something in the area of £200 million for him.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona had hoped to sign Paul Pogba this summer but Manchester United were highly reluctant to let go of their star player, particularly following an unexciting transfer window. However, the Catalan giants have still not given up on him as uncertainty continues to loom over Pogba's future at Old Trafford after a disappointing start to the 2018/19 season.

He recently stated:

My future is currently in Manchester.

I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.

As for Sergej Milinković-Savić, the Serbian remained a hot property throughout the recently-concluded transfer window having caught the eye of the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, nothing materialized and the 23-year-old remained at the Stadio Olimpico in the end.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United were eager to procure Milinković-Savić prior to the commencement of the World Cup but with Lazio playing hardball, their pursuit was stymied.

Nonetheless, the club has rekindled its interest in the former Genk ace and still believe that United are in pole position to secure his services, which could easily precipitate Pogba's switch to Barcelona.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

Nothing credible has been reported thus far.

What's next?

Manchester United might make a move for Milinković-Savić when the transfer window opens in January next year.