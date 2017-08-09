Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign former player

Manchester United look to further bolster their squad.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 09 Aug 2017, 14:57 IST

Jose Mourinho will be a happy manager if he gets the player once again

What's the story?

Manchester United have had a lively transfer window this summer, having already made three acquisitions in the form of Romelu Lukaku from Everton, Victor Lindelof from Benfica and more recently, Nemanja Matic from fellow Premier League giants - Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho, however, has expressed his desire for bringing in a fourth player before the window wraps up - a mission yet to be accomplished. Reports from the Daily Express claim that the Red Devils are engaging negotiations over a possible re-signing of former star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In case you didn't know...

The Swedish superstar came, saw and conquered the Premier League last season. He found the back of the net 17 times and assisted five more.

The striker seemed to be in menacing form until his season was cut short by a devastating knee injury, which threatened to keep him out of the game until the end of the year, if not for the whole of the season.

Subsequently, the talisman was amicably released by Manchester United, with the striker choosing to stay in England and undergo his rehabilitation at the Red Devils' Carrington complex.

The 36-year old seems to be recovering well and could well make a return much sooner than expected.

Also read: Perez: Madrid haven't contemplated selling Man United target Bale

The heart of the matter

The widely adored superstar descended on the English pitches with characteristic charisma and stunned his critics into silence with his performances for the Red Devils last season. During his time at Old Trafford, Ibrahimovic got along with everyone at the club and became an instant hit.

In what could be a genius manoeuvre, United reportedly saved nearly £20 million by letting him go. However, Mourinho's side maintained an association with him, by allowing him to stay with them and undergo rehabilitation at the club - prompting many to believe that they will be the striker's first choice destination upon return from injury.

The former PSG man has allegedly stepped up his bid to recover and is said to be training for nearly five hours a day. If United can secure the striker once again, they will form a formidable strike force with Zlatan and Lukaku leading the line.

Mourinho has admitted that he would like another striker but may be unable to get one to replace Ibrahimovic, but who better to replace Zlatan than Zlatan himself?

Another admission the Red Devils' gaffer made, was that Zlatan is closer to Old Trafford than any other club - hinting that the former Swedish international could indeed start another chapter at Old Trafford, with latest reports suggest that Ed Woodward could already be negotiating a new short-term contract for the world class striker.

Video:

Author's Take

With time running out in the transfer window, Manchester United's pursuit of a wide attacking player means that they might be unable to sign another striker - leaving a spot open for Zlatan.

Despite having to perhaps play second fiddle to Lukaku, Zlatan will certainly enjoy the company and the competition, as will the club. Last season, Zlatan helped win the Red Devils the UEFA Europa Cup. It sure wouldn't be surprising if he's eyeing the Premier League this time - with one of the favourites, Manchester United.

Also read: Why it's time for Real Madrid to sacrifice Cristiano Ronaldo