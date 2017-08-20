Reports: Manchester United keen on signing £32 million rated PSG star

Mourinho eyes an alternative to Perisic.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 20 Aug 2017, 12:54 IST

Mourinho is keen on adding at least one more player before the transfer window shuts

What's the news?

With the Ivan Perisic saga going nowhere, Jose Mourinho is now eyeing another winger to boost his squad. He has turned his attention to PSG's winger Julian Draxler, according to the Daily Star.

PSG bought the winger for £36m this January but it seems like he is now a surplus to their requirements. The club is now looking to offload him and he is available for £32m as PSG seek to generate funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

In case you didn't know...

Draxler started gaining attention when he was playing for Bundesliga club Schalke. He made his mark after moving to local rivals Wolfsburg and big European clubs started monitoring him closely before PSG snatched him up.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho has become frustrated with the whole Perisic saga. He feels that the negotiations are going nowhere and that there is no point trying to get the player.

With the availability of Draxler, Mourinho has now turned his attention to the German international and feels he can get him.

However, it won't be easy for the Red Devil's boss as Arsenal and Liverpool are also eying the winger.

The clubs are ready to battle it out for the German international and Mourinho will have a task at hand to convince him to play at Old Trafford.

Arsene Wenger has been following the 23-year old's progress since the age of 17 and if he gets a chance to sign him for a mere £32m - a bargain in this transfer market - the Arsenal boss would not let this opportunity slip by easily.

Klopp too would not let the player get away without a fight and is well aware of the other two clubs' interest.

Author's take

Draxler will be a good addition to any team he joins. The attacking midfielder, who is just 23-years-old, is considered a future captain for Germany.

With just 11 days left for the transfer window to shut, all the three clubs are going to battle it out for the signature of the player.