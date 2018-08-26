Reports: Manchester United line up a January move for Fulham wonderkid

Jose Mourinho,Manchester United manager

What's the rumour?

Manchester United are bracing up for a January move to sign young Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon to prove that they can still be a force in the transfer market, says the Sunday Express.

It's very unusual that we hear about January transfer targets just after two match-weeks in the Premier League but then, these are unusual times for Manchester United who have failed to sign a major player except the Brazillian Fred this summer.

In case you didn't know

United manager Jose Mourinho had deployed Ashley Young, primarily an attacking winger, at left-back last season but given Young's age (33) and the uncertainty over Luke Shaw, the Portuguese is reportedly looked to sign a young left-back as a long term prospect.

As such, the Old Traffird hierarchy were understood to have zeroed in on Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon this summer but a poor transfer window meant they were unable to bring the player to Manchester.

The heart of the matter

Sessegnon has had a wondrous season last term in the Championship, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 44 appearances as his boyhood club Fulham got a promotion to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old’s performances saw him win the Championship player of the season and young player of the season.

And his form apparently didn't go unnoticed as a number of clubs reportedly lined up for his services including United but nothing really worked out in the end as the North London club held on to their teen sensation.

However, if the aforementioned report is to be believed, the Red Devils are determined to make a point and can go all out to land the left-back in January.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

It's still four months away and a lot can happen over this period. Therefore, it's difficult to predict as of now as to which way this will go.

What's next?

Should Manchester United make a move in January, it might prove too much for the English under-21 international to turn down the Theatre of Dreams and a right price can make both parties happy, paving the way for the deal to materialize.