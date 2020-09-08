Reports: Manchester United looking to sell 5 players

Manchester United are still trying to get deals over the line this summer but the main focus right now is on sales, as per ESPN. They report that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Andreas Pereira and Sergio Romero are all up for sale, and the Red Devils want to ship them off this summer.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is the one leading the charge, as per the report, and is working on finding clubs interested in signing the players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a green signal to the sale of the five players as they are not a part of his plans at Old Trafford.

Phil Jones was the fourth-choice centre-back last season and never managed to push for a place. He only made 4 appearances for the Red Devils last term and none came in the Premier League.

So far, no club has been strongly linked with him but West Ham United were reportedly interested at one point. He has been injured a lot as well, and Manchester United have all but given up on the former Blackburn defender.

Chris Smalling spent the 2019/20 season on loan at AS Roma and was a valuable member of their starting XI. He was at his best in Serie A, and the Italian giants are interested in signing him permanently.

AS Roma and Manchester United are in talks, according to various reports, and the deal could be finalised soon. Smalling was also a target for Inter Milan but nothing materialised.

Marcos Rojo was loaned out to Argentine club Estudiantes but he managed to make just one appearance before the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus. He has reportedly impressed Solskjaer in pre-season training but ESPN report that he is still on the transfer list.

Andreas Pereira was a player that Manchester United fans had high hopes for but he never managed to reach his potential. The Brazilian has not been playing regularly at Old Trafford, and the arrival of Donny van de Beek has pushed him further down the pecking order.

The final name on the transfer list is Sergio Romero, who is now the third-choice goalkeeper at the club. Dean Henderson's impressive spell at Sheffield United has seen him earn a spot in the Manchester United squad for the upcoming season.