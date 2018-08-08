Reports: Manchester United looking to secure Barcelona Star before Transfer Deadline Day

Dembele could be playing at Old Trafford next season

What's the story?

Manchester United are looking to add Ousmane Dembele to their squad before the end of the transfer window on Thursday. United have not had a good transfer window so far and even though they were linked with a host of players, most of the deals have not materialized. The Red Devils have only added Diogo Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant so far in the window.

The right wing is a position that needs strong reinforcement, a fact that was highlighted for the whole of last year as well as the preseason games so far. Yet, United have not signed anyone for that position so far.

However, in a stunning turn of events, according to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are currently working on a deal to bring the former Borrusia Dortmund player to the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Emery reportedly wanted Dembele at Arsenal

Dembele was spotted in London last week, partying with a few Arsenal players, sparking rumours of a potential move. With Barcelona reportedly interested in Paul Pogba, the Catalan side were apparently looking to offload Dembele, who had a season marred with injuries and could not hit full gear, neither take the place of the departing Neymar.

It was also reported that Emery wanted Dembele on a loan that would cost them £9m, with an option to buy him for £80m next season. However, there have not been any confirmed moves from the Gunners yet.

The heart of the matter

Even though he would have been a fine addition, Arsenal seems to have backed off from the deal recently. One reason could be the huge transfer fee associated with the deal. The other reason could be the emergence of Aubameyang. Arsenal legend Martin Keown feels that Aubameyang will sett the Premier League on fire this season and hence Arsenal have stalled any plans of singing Dembele.

And Manchester United seems to have taken the chance and grabbed the offer. United are already dealing with the potential departure of Anthony Martial, who is reportedly keen on leaving Old Trafford. Also, any chance of stealing Willian away from Chelsea seems to be reducing with every passing minute.

Dembele's position at Barcelona is under threat since the arrival of Malcolm

As such, Dembele provides a relief to all parties, in a deal that would benefit everyone involved. Barcelona would be getting at least some value for money for a player who did not shine and whose chances are already slim with the signing of Malcolm from Bordeaux. Dembele will be getting a chance to rejuvenate his career at a fantastic club, where he is guaranteed first team action and he also gets a chance to make his mark in a new league.

He would also be excited at the prospect of starting alongside his French teammate Paul Pogba. And Manchester United will be getting a fantastic player on their hands, who will solve the long overdue problem of the right wing, and the move would instantly make them a stronger unit.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

The move can go through because Barcelona do not require to replace the Frenchman. One of the main concerns will be time, as Transfer Window closes in England on Thursday, while for the rest of Europe, it is open until 31st August.

As such, Barcelona have the upper hand in the negotiations, as they could play hardball and use Dembele as a leverage to get their hands on Pogba or they can hold on until a bid of their satisfaction is placed. But Manchester United do have the finances to make the deal happen and for all its worth, Dembele could very well be at Old Trafford by the end of the week.

What's next?

This deal depends on a lot of other player movements, including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Willian. As such, this one could go down to the wire, right until the last minute of the Transfer Deadline Day.