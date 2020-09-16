Reports: Manchester United make crucial starting XI decisions ahead of Premier League opener

Manchester United are due to play their first Premier League game over the coming weekend when they host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

However, a cloud exists over Old Trafford at the moment due to controversies, COVID-19 and a stagnating summer transfer window.

Club captain Harry Maguire was arrested in Greece and allegedly attacked by the officials in the country. Mason Greenwood won his first England cap, only to celebrate by breaching quarantine rules and getting caught while doing it. Paul Pogba just recently rejoined training with his teammates after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the pursuit of Jadon Sancho has petered out into nothingness as the transfer window draws to a close.

Ole wanted Reguilòn, we’re refusing to pay out for him. Ole’s main target is Jadon Sancho, the board are refusing to pay out for him. Ole wanted Thiago, the board have refused to pay out for him. The board are hanging Ole out to dry. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) September 15, 2020

Manchester United have only purchased Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and while he is a quality player, the team have left other areas in need of strengthening unaddressed. Barring Alexis Sanchez, they haven't been able to move on fringe players who are eating up the wage bill either.

It is expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be able to field his strongest available XI against Crystal Palace and when that has been the case in the past, results have suffered.

Anthony Martial a bright spot for Manchester United

Five years ago today, Anthony Martial made his debut for Manchester United! 🤩🔴#MUFC



pic.twitter.com/MgI3frlJom — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) September 11, 2020

Manchester Evening News claim that number 9 Anthony Martial should be fit to start the weekend's game against Crystal Palace.

The French forward represents one of the Red Devils' few bright spots heading into the 2020/21 season, having forced his way into Didier Deschamps' national team plans over the pre-season break.

His 23 goal return in the previous campaign was vital in powering Manchester United to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, hence securing a Champions League spot.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes- the other three main protagonists of United's attack- are also presumed to be fit for the clash against Crystal Palace.

Luke Shaw, who missed the final stages of the 2019/20 season due to injury, has reported back fit and is in line to reclaim his left-back spot from Brandon Williams.

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated that it may be too early to throw Paul Pogba back into the thick of things straight away after his recovery from COVID-19.

There is no word, apart from a confirmation that he will remain club captain, on Harry Maguire's status ahead of this weekend.

What do you think Manchester United's starting XI will be?